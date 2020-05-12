GBP/USD Current price: 1.2281

Confusing PM Johnson’s message and lack of progress in Brexit talks weighed on the pound.

UK Q1 GDP to be out this Wednesday is foreseen at -2.5%.

GBP/USD under selling pressure and near 1.2245 a strong static support level.

The GBP/USD pair lost the 1.2300 level, closing in the red for a second consecutive day. The confusing message from UK PM Johnson on Sunday alongside the lack of progress in Brexit talks finally took their toll on Sterling. It’s still unclear when and how the UK will return to “normal,” although it seems there’s a long way ahead, as UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak, announced the furlough scheme would be extended until the end of October. That means that the government will continue to support roughly 7.5 million people at the cost of £14bn a month, although Sunak added that the government would ask companies to “start sharing” part of such cost starting next August.

During the upcoming Asian session, the UK will release the BRC survey on retail sales, with activity seen declining by 1.3% in April after falling 3.5% in March. Later in the day, the kingdom will publish March Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production, both seen sharply down when compared to February. The UK will also release the preliminary estimate of Q1 GDP, seen down by 2.5%.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading near its daily a few pips above a daily low of 1.2266, and at risk of falling further. The 4-hour chart shows that attempts to advance were rejected by sellers aligned around 1.2355, where the pair has a bearish 20 SMA and the 23.6% retracement of its late March daily advance. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame have stabilized well into negative levels, with no signs of downward exhaustion. The next relevant support and a possible bearish target is the 1.2170 price zone, where the pair has the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally.

Support levels: 1.2245 1.2200 1.2170

Resistance levels: 1.2310 1.2355 1.2390