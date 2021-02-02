GBP/USD Current price: 1.3649
- Demand for the greenback continues on more stimulus hopes.
- The UK macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce until BOE’s Super Thursday.
- GBP/USD is gaining bearish strength, but buyers still defend the downside around 1.3610.
The GBP/USD pair plummeted to 1.3610 but trimmed most of its intraday losses ahead of the close. A better market mood failed to boost the high-yielding pound, but put a halt to the dollar’s advance, mainly during the American session. Meanwhile, and to nobody surprise, Scotland has extended its current lockdown into early March. The pandemic situation keeps improving in the UK with the government speeding up vaccine immunization. So far, the UK has administered roughly 10 million doses.
Data wise, the UK calendar has been quite scarce, with the market waiting for BOE’s Super Thursday. The main theme will be a study on the impact of negative rates on the banking sector, quite a sensitive matter as policymakers have been reluctant to do so, despite the ongoing crisis. On Wednesday, Markit will release the final version of the UK January Services PMI, foreseen unchanged from preliminary estimates at 38.8.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair trades in the 1.3640 region ahead of the Asian opening, bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it has broken below its 100 SMA, which now provides dynamic resistance around 1.3665. Technical indicators have extended their slides within negative levels, with the RSI currently consolidating around 42. The pair bottomed has set a double bottom at around 1.3610, which means a break below the level should favor further declines ahead.
Support levels: 1.3605 1.3560 1.3510
Resistance levels: 1.3665 1.3715 1.3760
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.2000 as demand for the greenback persists
EUR/USD keeps falling to levels last seen early December. The common currency is struggling amid a slow vaccination drive in the old continent EZ GDP dropped by 0.7%. US stimulus developments boost the dollar.
XAU/USD hits two-week lows amid stronger US dollar
Spot gold (XAU/USD) has been under pressure on Tuesday, slipping from Asia Pacific levels comfortably above the $1850 mark to fresh two-week lows of just under $1830.
Ethereum price touches $1,500 for the first time ever
Ethereum price just hit $1,500 flat on Binance for the first time ever. The digital asset was trading inside a tight range between $1,450 and $1,400 before a significant 5% breakout.
GME shares recover as the Robinhood effect lingers
Shares in Gamestop continued the wild ride on Tuesday, rallying nearly 60% from session lows. Robinhood was said to raise its share buying limit from 20 shares to 100 shares for Gamestop. Mark Cuan on CNBC says "Robinhood took out a bunch of natural buyers".
US Dollar Index: Rising bets for extra gains
DXY gathers extra steam and surpasses the 91.00 barrier, clinching at the same time new yearly highs.