GBP/USD Current price: 1.3649

Demand for the greenback continues on more stimulus hopes.

The UK macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce until BOE’s Super Thursday.

GBP/USD is gaining bearish strength, but buyers still defend the downside around 1.3610.

The GBP/USD pair plummeted to 1.3610 but trimmed most of its intraday losses ahead of the close. A better market mood failed to boost the high-yielding pound, but put a halt to the dollar’s advance, mainly during the American session. Meanwhile, and to nobody surprise, Scotland has extended its current lockdown into early March. The pandemic situation keeps improving in the UK with the government speeding up vaccine immunization. So far, the UK has administered roughly 10 million doses.

Data wise, the UK calendar has been quite scarce, with the market waiting for BOE’s Super Thursday. The main theme will be a study on the impact of negative rates on the banking sector, quite a sensitive matter as policymakers have been reluctant to do so, despite the ongoing crisis. On Wednesday, Markit will release the final version of the UK January Services PMI, foreseen unchanged from preliminary estimates at 38.8.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair trades in the 1.3640 region ahead of the Asian opening, bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it has broken below its 100 SMA, which now provides dynamic resistance around 1.3665. Technical indicators have extended their slides within negative levels, with the RSI currently consolidating around 42. The pair bottomed has set a double bottom at around 1.3610, which means a break below the level should favor further declines ahead.

Support levels: 1.3605 1.3560 1.3510

Resistance levels: 1.3665 1.3715 1.3760