GBP/USD Current price: 1.3672
- UK pandemic situation improves, the country struggles with vaccine immunization.
- Financial markets keep gyrating around stocks’ frenzy led by individual investors.
- GBP/USD is under selling pressure but within familiar levels.
GBP/USD is down on Friday, as the market’s mood soured again. The pair trades in the 1.3670 price zone, amid the persistent dollar’s demand in a risk-off scenario coupled with an empty UK macroeconomic calendar.
The pandemic situation in the UK has improved, but the country is not out of the woods, reporting over 20,000 new contagions per day throughout this week. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that an eternal lockdown is not the answer, but restrictions continue and will likely extend into February as the kingdom brace to vaccinate people. Delivery delays are getting authorities nervous worldwide, yet it is the current “normal.”
Meanwhile, financial markets are being led by the $GME frenzy. Different stocks and even silver are being driven substantially higher by individual investors gathered on social media. Some brokerage apps restricted trades yesterday, which only fuel the dismal mood. The latest on the issue is that Robinhood App has partially lifted restrictions.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is easing within range, neutral in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it is trading below the 20 SMA but above the 100 SMA, both directionless. Technical indicators eased and entered negative territory, now lacking directional strength. A daily ascendant trend line coming from December 22 low provides support at around 1.3625, while the weekly low comes at 1.3609. A break below this last should open the doors for a steeper decline.
Support levels: 1.3655 1.3605 1.3560
Resistance levels: 1.3715 1.3760 1.3810
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.3650 amid risk-aversion
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3650, extending losses amid intensifying risk-off mood that boosts the safe-haven US dollar. Nerves over the retail-trade craze and European vaccine row weigh on the sentiment. US data awaited.
Gamestop (GME) Stock News: Is this Game fair?!
Gamestop (GME) shares collapsed on Thursday as brokers put restrictions in place on options trading, taking new positions and hiked margin levels. Retail investor fury on brokers' restrictions gets political attention.
Brokers’ restrictions on GME and AMC set a dangerous precedent – FXStreet Editorial
“Reduce-only mode” is a message that shocked Robinhood traders who attempted to trade in GameStop Inc (NYSE: GME) and other companies such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) on Thursday.
Dogecoin's 600% rally could jumpstart the next altseason
Dogecoin's sudden gigantic jumps in price trigger the altcoins' FOMO. DOGE-related tweets surpass Bitcoin's for the first time in history. A 40% correction from the recent highs highlights a perfect pump and dump scenario.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY stays directed towards seven-week-old hurdle
With the Gamestop-led trading restrictions joining China tensions, the US dollar index stays positive. DXY failed to decline below 90.40 the previous day and the bounce gained support from bullish MACD and strong RSI, in addition to the risk catalysts, to remain strong above the 90.00 threshold.