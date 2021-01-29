GBP/USD Current price: 1.3672

UK pandemic situation improves, the country struggles with vaccine immunization.

Financial markets keep gyrating around stocks’ frenzy led by individual investors.

GBP/USD is under selling pressure but within familiar levels.

GBP/USD is down on Friday, as the market’s mood soured again. The pair trades in the 1.3670 price zone, amid the persistent dollar’s demand in a risk-off scenario coupled with an empty UK macroeconomic calendar.

The pandemic situation in the UK has improved, but the country is not out of the woods, reporting over 20,000 new contagions per day throughout this week. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that an eternal lockdown is not the answer, but restrictions continue and will likely extend into February as the kingdom brace to vaccinate people. Delivery delays are getting authorities nervous worldwide, yet it is the current “normal.”

Meanwhile, financial markets are being led by the $GME frenzy. Different stocks and even silver are being driven substantially higher by individual investors gathered on social media. Some brokerage apps restricted trades yesterday, which only fuel the dismal mood. The latest on the issue is that Robinhood App has partially lifted restrictions.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is easing within range, neutral in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it is trading below the 20 SMA but above the 100 SMA, both directionless. Technical indicators eased and entered negative territory, now lacking directional strength. A daily ascendant trend line coming from December 22 low provides support at around 1.3625, while the weekly low comes at 1.3609. A break below this last should open the doors for a steeper decline.

Support levels: 1.3655 1.3605 1.3560

Resistance levels: 1.3715 1.3760 1.3810