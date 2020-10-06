GBP/USD Current price: 1.2907

The EU is not willing to compromise its red lines about a level playing field and fisheries.

The UK reported roughly 14,500 new coronavirus cases this Tuesday.

GBP/USD is under selling pressure and could accelerate its decline once below 1.2915.

The GBP/USD pair seesawed this Tuesday, alongside hopes for a Brexit deal. The pair ended the day in the red near its daily low of 1.2891, amid reports that the EU has no plans to offer concessions to the UK ahead of Boris Johnson’s deadline on October 15. Instead, the Union is ready to extend talks into mid-November and risk a no-deal rather than give up on its demands about a level playing field and fisheries rights. Macroeconomic data coming from the UK has been encouraging as the Markit Construction PMI improved to 56.8 in September from 54.6 in the previous month.

Meanwhile, the UK has reported 14,542 new coronavirus cases this Tuesday, with the government considering circuit-breaker measures, although also trying to avoid a full lock-down, which seems quite contradictory. The UK calendar will include minor figures this Wednesday, including Halifax House Prices and the DCLG House Price Index.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair trades around the 1.2900 level heading into the Asian session, and at risk of extending its decline. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair retreated after flirting with a bearish 200 SMA, now also below the 20 SMA, as the dollar picks up. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have retreated towards their midlines, where they have now stabilized. The bearish potential will likely increase on a break below the mentioned daily low, exposing the 1.2810 price zone.

Support levels: 1.2890 1.2850 1.2810

Resistance levels: 1.2935 1.2980 1.3020