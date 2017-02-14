GBP/USD Forecast: PPI reaching worrisome highs

The GBP/USD pair fell after the release of local inflation figures, as output wholesale prices rose by 3.5% in the year to January 2017, and by 0.6% when compared to the previous month. Input prices rose by a whopping 20.5% in the year to January, and by 1.7% from December, reaching the fastest rate of annual growth since September 2008. Too much inflation is as bad as too little, and while the numbers didn't reach consumers, it won't take long until they do. The Consumer Price Index fell by 0.5% in the month, while yearly basis it rose by 1.8%.

The pair fell down to 1.2458, now stabilizing in the 1.2470/80 region, and the 4 hours chart shows that the price is now below a flat 20 SMA, but still above the base of its latest range around 12430/40. The Momentum indicator has turned modestly lower around its mid-line, but lacks strength, whilst the RSI indicator turned sharply lower, now around 43 and anticipating some further slides, particularly on a break below the mentioned support, towards 1.2346, February 7th low and the 50% retracement of the latest bullish run.

The pair was once again rejected by selling interest around 1.2540, the level to surpass to revert the ongoing negative tone and see the pair recovering towards the 1.2600 region.

