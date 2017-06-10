GBP/USD Forecast: Pound's self-weakness to prevail

The GBP/USD pair extended its political-driven decline to 1.3059 early London, its lowest level in a month, as broad dollar's strength leads the FX board. Political uncertainty in the UK, with PM May having clearly lost her leadership after the Tories´ conference speech, is the main driver for Pound's slide this week, moreover as she can't convince anyone on having a strategy for Brexit that will lead the UK into success. Additionally, and with a few exceptions, data coming from the kingdom was disappointing, adding to concerns about the economic future.

The pair is extremely oversold according to intraday technical readings, but there are no signs that it could change course any time soon. Of course, and taking into the account the US employment report, a terribly disappointing outcome could help the pair correcting higher, but selling interest will likely re-appear at higher levels once the dust settles.

Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the 20 SMA accelerated south below the 200 EMA, both far above the current level, usually a sign that the ongoing trend is set to continue. In the same chart, technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes within oversold territory, with the RSI indicator easing partially around 16.

From the current level, the pair has a strong support in the 1.3030 region, with a break below exposing the 1.2990/1.3000 region. Below this last, the downward risk will likely increase, with the pair then poised to extend its decline during the upcoming sessions towards 1.2830. A recovery above 1.3100, on the other hand, could see the pair correct up to the 1.3150/60 region, while beyond this last, an approach to 1.3200 in on the cards.

