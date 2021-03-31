GBP/USD Current price: 1.3787
- The UK Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised from 1% to 1.3% in Q4.
- Profit-taking at month-end weighed on the American currency.
- GBP/USD has met sellers around 1.3810, unable to gain bullish momentum.
The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.3811, retaining most of its daily gains by the end of the day, on news that the UK Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised from 1% to 1.3%. Additionally, Total Business Investment in the same quarter printed at 5.9%, much better than the 1.3% previously estimated. The pound took advantage of the easing dollar demand, also resilient due to progress in the battle against the pandemic in the kingdom. On Thursday, Markit will publish the UK final Manufacturing PMI foreseen unchanged from preliminary estimates at 57.9.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair holds around 1.3790 at the end of the day, offering a neutral-to-bearish stance in the near-term. The pair is a handful of pips above a still directionless 20 SMA in its 4-hour chart, while below the longer ones, which are also flat. Technical indicators turned lower, the Momentum after being unable to regain positive territory and the RSI at around 53. Sellers still aim to retest 1.3669, the low set this March.
Support levels: 1.3765 1.3720 1.3670
Resistance levels: 1.3810 1.3855 1.3900
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 on end-of-quarter jitters
EUR/USD is trading choppily on higher ground amid end-of-quarter flows. Markets await President Biden's critical infrastructure speech. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI and US ADP NFP both missed estiamtes.
GBP/USD trades near 1.38 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38 as the dollar weakens. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the US ADP jobs report missed estimates with 517K. President Biden's speech on infrastructure is eyed.
GBP/USD trades near 1.38 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38 as the dollar weakens. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the US ADP jobs report missed estimates with 517K. President Biden's speech on infrastructure is eyed.
Skepticism soars as Bitcoin wobbles from $60,000
Bitcoin dropped sharply and briefly during the European session on Wednesday, leaving many retail investors liquidated. Over the last few days, BTC and Ethereum tried to lift above key levels at $60,000 and $1,800, respectively, but struggled to sustain the gains.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.