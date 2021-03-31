GBP/USD Current price: 1.3787

The UK Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised from 1% to 1.3% in Q4.

Profit-taking at month-end weighed on the American currency.

GBP/USD has met sellers around 1.3810, unable to gain bullish momentum.

The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.3811, retaining most of its daily gains by the end of the day, on news that the UK Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised from 1% to 1.3%. Additionally, Total Business Investment in the same quarter printed at 5.9%, much better than the 1.3% previously estimated. The pound took advantage of the easing dollar demand, also resilient due to progress in the battle against the pandemic in the kingdom. On Thursday, Markit will publish the UK final Manufacturing PMI foreseen unchanged from preliminary estimates at 57.9.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair holds around 1.3790 at the end of the day, offering a neutral-to-bearish stance in the near-term. The pair is a handful of pips above a still directionless 20 SMA in its 4-hour chart, while below the longer ones, which are also flat. Technical indicators turned lower, the Momentum after being unable to regain positive territory and the RSI at around 53. Sellers still aim to retest 1.3669, the low set this March.

Support levels: 1.3765 1.3720 1.3670

Resistance levels: 1.3810 1.3855 1.3900