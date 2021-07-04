Technically speaking, GBP/USD has limited bullish potential. The daily chart for the pair shows that technical indicators bounced modestly from near oversold readings, but also that the pair keeps developing below its 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter one about to cross below the longer one. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair may extend its corrective advance, but its current strength is limited, as the Momentum indicator remains below its 100 line. The pair could turn bullish once above 1.3865, the immediate resistance level.

The UK had a light macroeconomic calendar last week and has little to offer in the days to come. On Monday, Markit will publish the final version of the June Services PMI , foreseen unchanged at 61.7.

The GBP/USD pair traded as low as 1.3730 on Friday on the back of a solid US monthly employment report, recovering roughly 100 pips ahead of the close. Demand for the pound has been undermined recently by concerns related to the resurgent number of coronavirus cases. Despite a large number of the UK’s population has received at least one vaccine against COVID-19, the Delta strain is spreading rapidly across the country. On a positive note, the number of hospitalizations and deaths remains contained, backing the government’s decision to fully reopen on July 19.

