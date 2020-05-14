GBP/USD Forecast: Pounded by Powell, Bailey's bailout unhelpful, next support in danger

GBP/USD has hit a five-week low as Powell powered-up the dollar.

Speculation about new UK QE and US jobless claims stand out.

Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to losses to levels last seen in March.

Is a double-negative positive? Not for the pound. Both the Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve have rejected setting sub-zero interest rates and America's negation has the upper hand. The US dollar has been on the rise across the board, sending GBP/USD to five-week lows.

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, said the bank has room to add more stimulus to support the economy but rejected the idea of setting negative interest rates, adding that his colleagues are in agreement and that their view has not changed. Bond markets and also President Donald Trump both expressed their desire.

On the other side of the pond, Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, also rejected that idea – which has proved unsuccessful in Japan and in the eurozone. However, he did open the door to expanding the bond-buying scheme and also added that the BOE stands ready to help finance the government's spending in these times of crisis.

Bailey may have referred to the expansion of Britain's furlough scheme – which is proving costly – and the ongoing lockdown that Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced. However, "help finance the government's spending" may raise fears of outright debt monetization. So far, central banks have bought the debt on open markets in order to lower long-term borrowing costs. Purchasing new bonds directly from the government could already be frowned upon by markets.

The pound's decline is mostly driven by the downbeat prospects for the UK rather than outright fears of currency devaluation. Another concern is a no-trade-deal Brexit, which remains on the cards as EU-UK talks continue without evidence of a breakthrough.

Later in the day, US jobless claims stand are set to shower fewer new applications, yet an elevated rate of 2.5 million.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Can cable continue lower? Momentum on the four-hour chart remains to the downside and the Relative Strength Index is holding above 30, thus outside oversold conditions. Moreover, the currency pair is trading below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

Overall, bears are in the lead.

Support awaits at 1.2165, which was April's low. The next support line is only at 1.1980, which dates back to March.

The previous trough of 1.2250 is ow a resistance line. It is followed by 1.2270, and then by 1.2340, a swing high earlier this week.