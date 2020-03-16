GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2265
- UK employment data set to offer disappointing numbers this Tuesday.
- BOE’s Governor Bailey to meet with PM Johnson and Finance Minister Sunak.
- GBP/USD bearish, further slides expected on a break below 1.2195.
The GBP/USD pair is down for a fifth consecutive day, falling this Monday to 1.2201, and settling nor far above the level. The pair started the day with a positive tone, hitting a daily high of 1.2424 on broad dollar’s weakness, but resumed its decline during Asian trading hours. Through the London session, UK PM Johnson announced he will discuss the latest developments in global markets and a coordinated action overnight with the new Bank of England Governor Bailey and Finance Minister Sunak, while the Bank of England later announced it will be offering US dollar repo operations with 84-week maturity starting this week.
This Tuesday, the UK will release its latest employment data. The ILO unemployment rate for the three months to January is seen steady at 3.8%, while average earnings including bonus, are seen at 3.0% from 2.9% previously. Excluding bonus, wages are seen steady at 3.2%. The number of unemployed people in the UK is seen rising to 21.4K in February after increasing by 5.5K in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading in the 1.2220 price zone, and at risk of extending its decline, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair continues to develop below a firmly bearish 20 SMA, which extends its slide below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned time-frame recovers modestly but remains well below its mid-line, while the RSI consolidates around 21, all of which keeps the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 1.2195 1.2140 1.2105
Resistance levels: 1.2250 1.2285 1.2320
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
