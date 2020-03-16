GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2265

UK employment data set to offer disappointing numbers this Tuesday.

BOE’s Governor Bailey to meet with PM Johnson and Finance Minister Sunak.

GBP/USD bearish, further slides expected on a break below 1.2195.

The GBP/USD pair is down for a fifth consecutive day, falling this Monday to 1.2201, and settling nor far above the level. The pair started the day with a positive tone, hitting a daily high of 1.2424 on broad dollar’s weakness, but resumed its decline during Asian trading hours. Through the London session, UK PM Johnson announced he will discuss the latest developments in global markets and a coordinated action overnight with the new Bank of England Governor Bailey and Finance Minister Sunak, while the Bank of England later announced it will be offering US dollar repo operations with 84-week maturity starting this week.

This Tuesday, the UK will release its latest employment data. The ILO unemployment rate for the three months to January is seen steady at 3.8%, while average earnings including bonus, are seen at 3.0% from 2.9% previously. Excluding bonus, wages are seen steady at 3.2%. The number of unemployed people in the UK is seen rising to 21.4K in February after increasing by 5.5K in the previous month.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading in the 1.2220 price zone, and at risk of extending its decline, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair continues to develop below a firmly bearish 20 SMA, which extends its slide below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator in the mentioned time-frame recovers modestly but remains well below its mid-line, while the RSI consolidates around 21, all of which keeps the risk skewed to the downside.

Support levels: 1.2195 1.2140 1.2105

Resistance levels: 1.2250 1.2285 1.2320