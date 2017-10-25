GBP/USD Forecast: Pound takes a breath on better-than-expected GDP

UK's economy estimated to have grown by 0.4% QoQ and by 1.5% YoY in Q3, both numbers beating market's expectations.

Upward potential limited ahead of US Durable Goods Orders.

The GBP/USD pair jumped some 70 points following the release of UK's Q3 GDP, which came in slightly better-than-expected. Ahead of the news, the pair fell down to a fresh weekly low of 1.31096, but spiked to a 2-day high of 1.3271, as according to the official release, GDP was estimated to have increased by 0.4% in the three months to September, above an expected 0.3% with the services sector being the largest contributor to GDP growth. Yearly basis, the economy grew by 1.5% according to the same estimates, slightly above the 1.4% expected. The pair holds on to gains after the dust settles, as upbeat numbers painted a picture less gloomy that what speculative interest see amid Brexit jitters.

After a brief consolidative stage, the pair resumed its advance, now hovering around 1.3180, the 50% retracement of the early October bullish run, but the upward potential seems still limited, as in the 4 hours chart, the pair is struggling around a directionless 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators remain within negative territory, despite turning modestly higher at the time being.

An extension beyond the Fibonacci level could see the pair extending up to 1.3220, moreover if upcoming US Durable Goods Orders data disappoints. Gains beyond this last, however, seem unlikely at the time being. A retracement back below 1.3145, the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned rally, should lead to a retest of the lows in the 1.3090 price zone.

View live chart of the GBP/USD