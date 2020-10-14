GBP/USD Current price: 1.3031

The UK government allowed an extension in Brexit talks beyond October 15.

New coronavirus cases in the UK roughly at 20,000 a new daily record.

GBP/USD has trimmed weekly gains and turned neutral in the short-term.

The GBP/USD pair recovered from a fresh weekly low of 1.2862 to a daily high of 1.3064, backed by headlines indicating that the UK government will allow Brexit talks to extend beyond the former deadline announced by PM Boris Johnson on October 15. The pair retreated from such high following comments from US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, as he cooled hopes for a stimulus package before the presidential election. Nevertheless, the pair retained the 1.3000 level.

Meanwhile, the UK reported almost 20,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. PM Johnson spoke on the issue and mentioned that a regional approach is the right way forward, adding that the aim is to avoid a national lockdown. At this point, Brexit headlines will likely overshadow coronavirus-related ones. The UK macroeconomic calendar had nothing interesting to offer this Thursday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair trades around 1.3030 trimming its previous weekly losses. Despite it’s sharply up daily basis, the short-term picture is neutral-to-positive. In the 4-hour chart, the pair settled a few pips above a mild-bullish 20 SMA, although technical indicators turned flat around their midlines. Further gains are to be expected on a break above 1.3065, the immediate resistance, eyeing an extension beyond the 1.3100 figure.

Support levels: 1.2995 1.2950 1.2905

Resistance levels: 1.3065 1.3100 1.3140