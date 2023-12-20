Share:

GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined below 1.2650.

Inflation in the UK fell at a stronger pace than forecast in November.

The pair could meet strong support at 1.2600.

After registering strong gains on Tuesday, GBP/USD turned south on Wednesday and lost more than 50 pips in the early European session. The pair's technical outlook points to a build-up of bearish momentum.

Inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 3.9% on a yearly basis in November from 4.6% in October, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced on Wednesday. This reading came in below the market expectation of 4.4%. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, rose 5.1% in the same period, down from 5.7% in October and below analysts' forecast of 5.6%.

According to Reuters, UK interest rate swaps show that markets are pricing in a more than 50% chance of a Bank of England (BoE) rate but by March 2024 after soft inflation data. Dovish BoE bets could continue to weigh on Pound Sterling in the near term.

In the second half of the day, the CB Consumer Confidence Index for December will be featured in the US economic docket alongside Existing Home Sales for November. Even if the data hurt the US Dollar, investors could refrain from returning to Pound Sterling amid prospects of a narrowing policy divergence between the BoE and the Federal Reserve (Fed).

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined below 50 and GBP/USD broke below the lower-limit of the long-term ascending regression channel, reflecting a bearish shift in the technical outlook.

On the downside, 1.2640 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 50-period SMA) aligns as first support ahead of 1.2600 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend). A 4-hour close below the latter could open the door for an extended slide toward 1.2550 (static level).

First resistance is located at 1.2700 (lower-limit of the ascending channel) ahead of 1.2750 (mid-point of the ascending channel).