- GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined below 1.2650.
- Inflation in the UK fell at a stronger pace than forecast in November.
- The pair could meet strong support at 1.2600.
After registering strong gains on Tuesday, GBP/USD turned south on Wednesday and lost more than 50 pips in the early European session. The pair's technical outlook points to a build-up of bearish momentum.
Inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 3.9% on a yearly basis in November from 4.6% in October, the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced on Wednesday. This reading came in below the market expectation of 4.4%. The Core CPI, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, rose 5.1% in the same period, down from 5.7% in October and below analysts' forecast of 5.6%.
Pound Sterling price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.12%
|0.58%
|0.09%
|-0.16%
|-0.32%
|-0.22%
|0.02%
|EUR
|-0.11%
|0.46%
|-0.04%
|-0.28%
|-0.42%
|-0.36%
|-0.11%
|GBP
|-0.59%
|-0.46%
|-0.51%
|-0.75%
|-0.89%
|-0.81%
|-0.58%
|CAD
|-0.08%
|0.04%
|0.50%
|-0.24%
|-0.39%
|-0.32%
|-0.08%
|AUD
|0.17%
|0.28%
|0.77%
|0.25%
|-0.15%
|-0.07%
|0.18%
|JPY
|0.32%
|0.44%
|0.89%
|0.40%
|0.13%
|0.06%
|0.31%
|NZD
|0.24%
|0.36%
|0.82%
|0.32%
|0.08%
|-0.05%
|0.26%
|CHF
|0.03%
|0.12%
|0.58%
|0.09%
|-0.16%
|-0.32%
|-0.22%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
According to Reuters, UK interest rate swaps show that markets are pricing in a more than 50% chance of a Bank of England (BoE) rate but by March 2024 after soft inflation data. Dovish BoE bets could continue to weigh on Pound Sterling in the near term.
In the second half of the day, the CB Consumer Confidence Index for December will be featured in the US economic docket alongside Existing Home Sales for November. Even if the data hurt the US Dollar, investors could refrain from returning to Pound Sterling amid prospects of a narrowing policy divergence between the BoE and the Federal Reserve (Fed).
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined below 50 and GBP/USD broke below the lower-limit of the long-term ascending regression channel, reflecting a bearish shift in the technical outlook.
On the downside, 1.2640 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), 50-period SMA) aligns as first support ahead of 1.2600 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend). A 4-hour close below the latter could open the door for an extended slide toward 1.2550 (static level).
First resistance is located at 1.2700 (lower-limit of the ascending channel) ahead of 1.2750 (mid-point of the ascending channel).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0950 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD is struggling to gather recovery momentum and staying in negative territory at around 1.0950 on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after the latest data showed that Consumer Confidence continued to improve in December.
GBP/USD stays deep in negative territory below 1.2700
GBP/USD managed to stage a correction but remained below 1.2700 after falling to a daily low of 1.2630 in the early European session on Wednesday. Softer-than-forecast inflation readings from the UK doesn't allow Pound Sterling to gather strength mid-week.
Gold eases within range, awaits US inflation gauges Premium
After spending the first half of the day in a narrow range near $2,040, Gold edged lower toward $2,030 in the American session. While the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red near 3.9%, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
Bitcoin price rally to $48,000 likely with rising long-term holder profitability
Bitcoin price sustains its recent gains, holding steady above $42,500 on Wednesday. Long-term holders hold $635.7 billion worth of Bitcoin as of December 17, according to a Glassnode report.
Soft landing narrative continues to resonate
The soft-landing narrative in the US continues to resonate with investors as the Dow and Nasdaq run to fresh record highs. All of this of course helped along by last week’s more dovish leaning Fed policy decision.