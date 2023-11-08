Share:

GBP/USD continued to edge lower after posting losses for two straight days.

The pair could face strong support in the 1.2200-1.2220 area.

An improvement in risk mood could help GBP/USD limit its losses.

After losing more than 50 pips on Tuesday, GBP/USD spent the Asian session fluctuating in a narrow channel at around 1.2300 on Wednesday. The pair, however, came under renewed bearish pressure in the European morning and fell toward 1.2250 amid persistent US Dollar (USD) strength.

In the absence of high-tier data releases, recovering US Treasury bond yields and the cautious market mood help the USD stay resilient against its major rivals.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.66% 1.02% 0.90% 1.45% 0.86% 1.30% 0.30% EUR -0.66% 0.37% 0.25% 0.79% 0.20% 0.64% -0.35% GBP -1.03% -0.37% -0.13% 0.41% -0.17% 0.25% -0.73% CAD -0.91% -0.25% 0.12% 0.54% -0.06% 0.39% -0.60% AUD -1.45% -0.78% -0.41% -0.53% -0.58% -0.13% -1.13% JPY -0.86% -0.20% -0.05% 0.06% 0.57% 0.45% -0.54% NZD -1.32% -0.65% -0.28% -0.40% 0.15% -0.45% -1.01% CHF -0.31% 0.34% 0.70% 0.59% 1.13% 0.54% 0.99% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Later in the day, investors will pay close attention to comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials.

On Tuesday, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that they will let inflation and labor data guide them when it comes to the next policy decision. Similarly, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted that they will have a lot of data to parse before the December meeting.

Although Fed officials emphasized the data-dependent approach to policy, they haven't clearly pushed back against the market expectation for a no change in the interest rate in December. In case policymakers stick to the same language, the USD could find it difficult to outperform its peers in the near term.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures turned flat during the European trading hours after staying in negative territory earlier in the day. A positive shift in risk sentiment, with Wall Street's main indexes opening higher, could help GBP/USD find a foothold.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the four-hour chart declined toward 40, pointing to a buildup of bearish momentum.

Important support seems to have formed in the 1.2220-1.2200 area, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, ascending trend line, 100-period and 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) align. If the pair falls below that area and starts using it as resistance, 1.2130 (static level) and 1.2100 (static level, psychological level) could be seen as next bearish targets.

On the upside, first resistance is located at 1.2300 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) before 1.2330 (20-period SMA) and 1.2400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).