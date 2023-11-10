GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling stays dangerously close to 1.2200 after UK data

- GBP/USD struggles to stage a rebound following Thursday's decline.
- Technical sellers could take action in case the pair breaks below 1.2200.
- The UK economy expanded at an annual rate of 0.6% in the third quarter.
GBP/USD is finding it difficult to stage a rebound early Friday and moving sideways slightly above 1.2200 after closing the fourth consecutive day in negative territory on Thursday.
The UK's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 0.6% in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported in the European morning. This reading came in slightly better than the market expectation of 0.5% and matched the second quarter's growth rate. Other UK data showed that Industrial Production stagnated on a monthly basis in September, while Manufacturing Production increased by 0.1%. Finally, Total Business Investment declined by 4.2% on a quarterly basis in the third quarter.
These mixed macroeconomic data releases failed to trigger a noticeable reaction in GBP/USD.
Pound Sterling price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.56%
|1.27%
|1.06%
|2.41%
|1.26%
|1.78%
|0.42%
|EUR
|-0.57%
|0.72%
|0.50%
|1.85%
|0.70%
|1.22%
|-0.12%
|GBP
|-1.28%
|-0.71%
|-0.21%
|1.15%
|-0.01%
|0.51%
|-0.86%
|CAD
|-1.07%
|-0.50%
|0.21%
|1.35%
|0.18%
|0.73%
|-0.64%
|AUD
|-2.46%
|-1.88%
|-1.17%
|-1.38%
|-1.17%
|-0.64%
|-2.03%
|JPY
|-1.30%
|-0.72%
|-0.22%
|-0.18%
|1.15%
|0.55%
|-0.85%
|NZD
|-1.82%
|-1.24%
|-0.52%
|-0.73%
|0.64%
|-0.53%
|-1.39%
|CHF
|-0.45%
|0.12%
|0.82%
|0.62%
|1.96%
|0.82%
|1.34%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Late Thursday, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that they are not confident that they have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance to bring inflation down to the 2% target.
The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are still seeing a 90% chance that the Fed will stand pat on policy. In case other policymakers adopt a similar tone and try to push against this market expectation, the USD could gather further strength ahead of the weekend.
In the meantime, US stock index futures trade little change on the day. A positive shift in risk sentiment could limit the USD's gains in the American session.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The ascending trend line, the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level of the latest downtrend, 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the four-hour chart and the 200-period SMA form strong support at 1.2200. If GBP/USD falls below that level and confirms it as resistance, 1.2140 (static level) and 1.2100 (static level) could be set as next bearish targets.
On the upside, 1.2250 (50-period SMA) aligns as dynamic resistance before 1.2275 (20-period SMA) and 1.2300 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fluctuates in tight channel below 1.0700 ahead of US data
EUR/USD struggles to find direction on Friday and fluctuates in a narrow band slightly below 1.0700 following Thursday's decline that was triggered by hawkish comments from Fed Chairman Powell. Markets await UoM Consumer Confidence Index data from the US.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2200 after UK GDP
GBP/USD continues to move up and down slightly above 1.2200. The data from the UK showed that the GDP expanded at an annual rate of 0.6% in Q3. Although this reading came in above the market expectation of 0.5% it failed to provide a boost to Pound Sterling.
Gold stays under pressure, falls below $1,950
Gold price lost its footing and declined below $1,950 after spending the first half of the day in a narrow channel near $1,960. XAU/USD is down more than 2% since Monday and remains on track to post losses for the second consecutive week.
Chainlink price to continue its uptrend with the introduction of new staking platform
Chainlink announces launch date for a 45 million LINK staking pool with flexible incentives for stakers. Chainlink staking version 2 enhances network security and was first conceived in August 2023.
US yields spike, equities fall, Oil rebounds
Bad. Yesterday’s 30-year treasury auction in the US was bad. And this time, the bad auction got the anticipated reaction. The US Treasuries saw a sharp selloff - especially in the 20 and 30-year papers.