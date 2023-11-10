GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling stays dangerously close to 1.2200 after UK data

Share:

GBP/USD struggles to stage a rebound following Thursday's decline.

Technical sellers could take action in case the pair breaks below 1.2200.

The UK economy expanded at an annual rate of 0.6% in the third quarter.

GBP/USD is finding it difficult to stage a rebound early Friday and moving sideways slightly above 1.2200 after closing the fourth consecutive day in negative territory on Thursday.

The UK's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 0.6% in the third quarter, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported in the European morning. This reading came in slightly better than the market expectation of 0.5% and matched the second quarter's growth rate. Other UK data showed that Industrial Production stagnated on a monthly basis in September, while Manufacturing Production increased by 0.1%. Finally, Total Business Investment declined by 4.2% on a quarterly basis in the third quarter.

These mixed macroeconomic data releases failed to trigger a noticeable reaction in GBP/USD.

Late Thursday, the US Dollar (USD) gathered strength against its rivals after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that they are not confident that they have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance to bring inflation down to the 2% target.

The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are still seeing a 90% chance that the Fed will stand pat on policy. In case other policymakers adopt a similar tone and try to push against this market expectation, the USD could gather further strength ahead of the weekend.

In the meantime, US stock index futures trade little change on the day. A positive shift in risk sentiment could limit the USD's gains in the American session.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The ascending trend line, the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level of the latest downtrend, 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the four-hour chart and the 200-period SMA form strong support at 1.2200. If GBP/USD falls below that level and confirms it as resistance, 1.2140 (static level) and 1.2100 (static level) could be set as next bearish targets.

On the upside, 1.2250 (50-period SMA) aligns as dynamic resistance before 1.2275 (20-period SMA) and 1.2300 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).