GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling stays bullish ahead of autumn budget statement

- GBP/USD went into a consolidation phase above 1.2500 following a three-day rally.
- British Finance Minister Hunt will deliver the autumn budget statement later in the day.
- The near-term technical outlook remains bullish for the pair.
GBP/USD closed the third straight trading day in positive territory on Tuesday and touched its highest level since early September at 1.2560. The pair went into a consolidation phase and erased a small portion of the weekly gains on Wednesday but managed to hold above 1.2500.
Pound Sterling price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.06%
|-0.58%
|-0.02%
|-0.58%
|-0.54%
|-0.53%
|-0.13%
|EUR
|-0.05%
|-0.65%
|-0.08%
|-0.62%
|-0.59%
|-0.56%
|-0.21%
|GBP
|0.56%
|0.62%
|0.55%
|-0.01%
|0.04%
|0.08%
|0.44%
|CAD
|0.03%
|0.10%
|-0.54%
|-0.52%
|-0.51%
|-0.47%
|-0.12%
|AUD
|0.57%
|0.62%
|-0.02%
|0.56%
|0.04%
|0.06%
|0.41%
|JPY
|0.54%
|0.60%
|-0.26%
|0.52%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|0.38%
|NZD
|0.53%
|0.57%
|-0.07%
|0.51%
|-0.05%
|-0.01%
|0.36%
|CHF
|0.13%
|0.21%
|-0.42%
|0.11%
|-0.41%
|-0.41%
|-0.36%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt will deliver the autumn budget statement later in the session. Hunt is expected to unveil significant tax cuts to businesses to promote economic growth, raise the National Living Wage and lift earnings of low-paid workers by about 10%.
It's difficult to assess the impact of these measures on inflation and inflation expectations but the Bank of England (BoE) officials' latest comments suggest that they remain cautious about dismissing additional tightening in the future.
In the second half of the day, the US economic docket will feature Durable Goods Orders data for October and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims.
In case the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits continue to rise, the US Dollar (USD) could have a difficult time finding demand. Investors will also pay close attention to the action in Wall Street ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. In case risk flows dominate the action after the opening bell, the USD could weaken against rivals.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Despite the recent pullback, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds comfortably above 50, suggesting that sellers remain hesitant to bet on a steady decline.
1.2500 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), psychological level) aligns as first support before 1.2470 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the July-October downtrend) and 1.2420 (50-period SMA). On the upside, 1.2550 (static level) could act as interim resistance before 1.2600 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.2670 (static level from August).
