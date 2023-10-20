- GBP/USD recovered modestly after testing 1.2100 on Friday.
- Weak UK data and BoE Governor Bailey's comments could limit the pair's rebound.
- Markets are likely to stay away from risk-sensitive assets ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined to the 1.2100 area before recovering modestly in the European session. The near-term technical outlook suggests that the bearish bias stays intact.
Retail Sales in the UK fell by 0.9% on a monthly basis in September, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported on Friday. This reading came in weaker than the market forecast for a decrease of 0.1% and weighed on Pound Sterling.
Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor (BoE) Andrew Bailey told Belfast Telegraph that he expects a "marked fall" in inflation next month." Assessing the September inflation data, "core inflation fell slightly from what we expected, that is quite encouraging," Bailey added and made it difficult for GBP/USD to gather recovery momentum.
Pound Sterling price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.62%
|0.24%
|0.32%
|-0.06%
|0.24%
|1.24%
|-1.18%
|EUR
|0.62%
|0.86%
|0.95%
|0.57%
|0.87%
|1.86%
|-0.56%
|GBP
|-0.24%
|-0.88%
|0.08%
|-0.30%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|-1.42%
|CAD
|-0.32%
|-0.95%
|-0.06%
|-0.38%
|-0.08%
|0.92%
|-1.50%
|AUD
|0.06%
|-0.57%
|0.30%
|0.38%
|0.30%
|1.30%
|-1.14%
|JPY
|-0.24%
|-0.86%
|0.00%
|0.05%
|-0.27%
|1.03%
|-1.43%
|NZD
|-1.26%
|-1.88%
|-1.02%
|-0.93%
|-1.31%
|-1.01%
|-2.49%
|CHF
|1.17%
|0.57%
|1.40%
|1.48%
|1.12%
|1.42%
|2.39%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
On Thursday, the US Dollar lost its strength after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell said that the significant tightening in financial conditions with higher bond yields could have implications for the policy.
The negative shift seen in risk mood, however, helps the USD find a foothold on Friday despite Powell's cautious tone. Heightened fears over a further escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict over the weekend could cause investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets on the last trading day of the week and allow the USD to stay resilient against its rivals.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD started to edge higher after testing 1.2100 but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart remained well below 50, suggesting that the bearish bias stays intact. In case the pair makes a 4-hour close below 1.2100, sellers could take action. In this scenario, 1.2050 (end-point of the latest downtrend) could be seen as the next bearish target before 1.2000 (psychological level, static level).
On the upside, the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as dynamic resistance at 1.2150 ahead of 1.2180 (100-period SMA) and 1.2200 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level of the latest downtrend).
