GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to stabilize above 1.2800 to attract bulls

GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2800 after closing last two days in the red.

Technical buyers could show interest if the pair flips 1.2800 into support.

Risk mood could drive the US Dollar's valuation on Wednesday.

GBP/USD went into a consolidation phase near 1.2800 early Wednesday following a two-day slide. The pair's near term technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup of bullish momentum but buyers could take action once 1.2800 is confirmed as support.

GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined below 1.2750 in the early trading hours of the American session on Tuesday after the US inflation data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Core CPI both rose 0.4% on a monthly basis in February, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed above 4.1% and helped the US Dollar (USD) gather strength against its rivals.

With Wall Street's main indexes rallying after the opening bell, however, the USD failed to push higher and allowed GBP/USD to retrace a portion of its daily decline.

Pound Sterling price today The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.02% -0.01% -0.03% -0.06% 0.13% -0.20% 0.10% EUR 0.02% 0.00% 0.00% -0.04% 0.15% -0.18% 0.11% GBP 0.02% 0.00% -0.01% -0.04% 0.15% -0.19% 0.11% CAD 0.02% 0.00% 0.01% -0.04% 0.16% -0.17% 0.12% AUD 0.05% 0.03% 0.04% 0.03% 0.19% -0.16% 0.12% JPY -0.13% -0.13% -0.11% -0.14% -0.16% -0.33% -0.04% NZD 0.18% 0.15% 0.16% 0.15% 0.12% 0.31% 0.27% CHF -0.09% -0.12% -0.11% -0.12% -0.15% 0.04% -0.30% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Early Wednesday, US stock index futures trade mixed and the UK's FTSE 100 Index stays flat near Tuesday's closing level. In the absence of high-tier data releases, changes in market mood could impact GBP/USD's action. A bearish correction in major US equity indices could weigh on the pair by boosting the USD, while a continuation of the risk rally could allow GBP/USD to stretch higher.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 50, reflecting a lack of directional momentum. In case the pair stabilizes above 1.2800, where the mid-point of the ascending regression channel meets the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend, it could target 1.2850 (static level) and 1.2880 (upper limit of the ascending channel, end-point of the uptrend) next.

On the downside, supports are located at 1.2750 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement), 1.2730 (lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.2710 - 1.2700 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 100-period SMA).