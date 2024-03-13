GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to stabilize above 1.2800 to attract bulls

- GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2800 after closing last two days in the red.
- Technical buyers could show interest if the pair flips 1.2800 into support.
- Risk mood could drive the US Dollar's valuation on Wednesday.
GBP/USD went into a consolidation phase near 1.2800 early Wednesday following a two-day slide. The pair's near term technical outlook is yet to point to a buildup of bullish momentum but buyers could take action once 1.2800 is confirmed as support.
GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined below 1.2750 in the early trading hours of the American session on Tuesday after the US inflation data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Core CPI both rose 0.4% on a monthly basis in February, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed above 4.1% and helped the US Dollar (USD) gather strength against its rivals.
With Wall Street's main indexes rallying after the opening bell, however, the USD failed to push higher and allowed GBP/USD to retrace a portion of its daily decline.
Pound Sterling price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|-0.06%
|0.13%
|-0.20%
|0.10%
|EUR
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|0.15%
|-0.18%
|0.11%
|GBP
|0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|0.15%
|-0.19%
|0.11%
|CAD
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|-0.04%
|0.16%
|-0.17%
|0.12%
|AUD
|0.05%
|0.03%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|0.19%
|-0.16%
|0.12%
|JPY
|-0.13%
|-0.13%
|-0.11%
|-0.14%
|-0.16%
|-0.33%
|-0.04%
|NZD
|0.18%
|0.15%
|0.16%
|0.15%
|0.12%
|0.31%
|0.27%
|CHF
|-0.09%
|-0.12%
|-0.11%
|-0.12%
|-0.15%
|0.04%
|-0.30%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Early Wednesday, US stock index futures trade mixed and the UK's FTSE 100 Index stays flat near Tuesday's closing level. In the absence of high-tier data releases, changes in market mood could impact GBP/USD's action. A bearish correction in major US equity indices could weigh on the pair by boosting the USD, while a continuation of the risk rally could allow GBP/USD to stretch higher.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays near 50, reflecting a lack of directional momentum. In case the pair stabilizes above 1.2800, where the mid-point of the ascending regression channel meets the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend, it could target 1.2850 (static level) and 1.2880 (upper limit of the ascending channel, end-point of the uptrend) next.
On the downside, supports are located at 1.2750 (50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement), 1.2730 (lower limit of the ascending channel) and 1.2710 - 1.2700 (Fibonacci 50% retracement, 100-period SMA).
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, aka ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
