GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling needs to stabilize above 1.2300 to stretch higher

GBP/USD went into a consolidation phase near 1.2300 on Thursday.

Technical buyers could show interest once the pair confirms 1.2300 as support.

Fed Chairman Powell's comments could impact the USD's valuation later in the day.

After closing the third consecutive day in negative territory on Wednesday, GBP/USD edged higher and stabilized near 1.2300 in the European session on Thursday. In case the pair confirms 1.2300 as support, technical buyers could help it stretch higher.

Although the US Dollar came under renewed bearish pressure amid falling US Treasury bond yields in the American session on Wednesday, the cautious market stance limited GBP/USD's rebound.

Pound Sterling price today The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.14% -0.09% -0.04% 0.04% 0.18% -0.36% 0.14% EUR -0.14% -0.22% -0.20% -0.12% 0.05% -0.49% 0.00% GBP 0.06% 0.19% 0.02% 0.10% 0.24% -0.30% 0.19% CAD 0.04% 0.18% 0.00% 0.10% 0.24% -0.29% 0.18% AUD -0.02% 0.13% -0.08% -0.08% 0.17% -0.37% 0.11% JPY -0.18% -0.03% -0.24% -0.24% -0.17% -0.51% -0.05% NZD 0.36% 0.52% 0.30% 0.29% 0.37% 0.50% 0.48% CHF -0.14% 0.00% -0.21% -0.19% -0.11% 0.04% -0.48% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Early Thursday, US stock index futures trade mixed and the UK's FTSE 100 stays flat.

In the early American session, the US Department of Labor will release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, which is forecast to come in at 217,000. In case there is an unexpected increase toward 230,000, the USD could come under pressure with the immediate reaction.

Later in the day, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at an International Monetary Fund (IMF) panel titled 'Monetary policy challenges in a global economy.' Markets are fairly certain that the Fed will leave the interest rate unchanged in December. In case Powell pushes back against this expectation by emphasizing strong economic performance, the USD could stay resilient and make it difficult for GBP/USD to gain traction.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend and the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart form first resistance at 1.2300. Once GBP/USD rises above that level and starts using it as support, it could face next hurdle at 1.2340 (static level) before testing 1.2400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).

On the downside, supports are located at 1.2250 (50-period SMA) and 1.2220-1.2200 (Fibonacci 23.6%retracement level, ascending trend line, 100-period SMA, 200-period SMA).