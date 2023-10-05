GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling has potential to extend correction if 1.2100 holds

- GBP/USD edged lower early Thursday but managed to hold above 1.2100.
- The near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.
- The pair needs to flip 1.2160 into support to extend its rebound.
GBP/USD climbed above 1.2150 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday but lost its traction. Nevertheless, the pair managed to stabilize above 1.2100 in the European session.
The improving risk mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand in the second half of the day on Wednesday and helped GBP/USD erase a portion of its weekly losses. Additionally, the disappointing labor market data from the US, which showed that employment in the private sector rose by only 89,000 in September, further weighed on the USD.
Pound Sterling price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.55%
|0.51%
|1.46%
|1.54%
|-0.42%
|1.03%
|0.19%
|EUR
|-0.55%
|-0.03%
|0.92%
|1.00%
|-0.97%
|0.48%
|-0.36%
|GBP
|-0.52%
|0.04%
|0.95%
|1.03%
|-0.94%
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|CAD
|-1.47%
|-0.91%
|-0.89%
|0.12%
|-1.89%
|-0.43%
|-1.28%
|AUD
|-1.58%
|-1.02%
|-1.05%
|-0.11%
|-2.00%
|-0.54%
|-1.39%
|JPY
|0.40%
|0.96%
|0.94%
|1.88%
|1.93%
|1.45%
|0.61%
|NZD
|-1.03%
|-0.48%
|-0.50%
|0.45%
|0.53%
|-1.45%
|-0.84%
|CHF
|-0.19%
|0.37%
|0.33%
|1.26%
|1.36%
|-0.62%
|0.85%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Early Thursday, the UK's FTSE 100 Index trades modestly higher on the day, while US stock index futures lose about 0.4%, pointing to a mixed risk sentiment.
Unless Wall Street's main indexes open higher and build on Wednesday's gains, the USD's downward correction is likely to remain limited.
Market participants will also pay close attention to the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data ahead of Friday's September jobs report. This week's employment-related data failed to paint a clear picture of labor market conditions. The sharp increase in the JOLTS Job openings highlighted a strong demand for labor but ADP's report revealed a loss of momentum in hiring in the private sector. Hence, an Initial Jobless Claims reading below 200,000 could provide a boost to the USD. On the other hand, a noticeable increase in the number of first time applications for unemployment benefits could have a negative impact on the USD's valuation.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
1.2100 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), upper limit of the broken descending regression channel) aligns as key support for the pair. In case this level stays intact, buyers could remain interested. In that scenario, 1.2160 (50-period SMA, static level) aligns as first resistance. Once GBP/USD stabilizes above that level, 1.2200 (psychological level) and 1.2250 (100-period SMA) could be seen as next bullish targets.
If 1.2100 fails, sellers could take action and additional losses toward 1.2060 (static level, mid-point of the descending channel) and 1.2000 (psychological level, static level, lower limit of the descending channel) could be seen.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.0500, as US Dollar regains poise
EUR/USD is dropping back toward 1.0500, fading the recovery in the European morning on Thursday. The souring mood seems to be lifting the demand for the US Dollar, capping the upside in the currency pair ahead of ECB-speak and US data.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2150, US Jobless Claims data eyed
GBP/USD is paring back gains below 1.2150 in European trading on Thursday. The pair is pressured by a renewed US Dollar buying, as investors turn cautious, as the US bond market rout resumes. Focus shifts to US Jobless Claims data for fresh impetus.
Gold attempts a modest recovery from multi-month low, limited upside potential
Gold price gains some positive traction and seems to have snapped an eight-day losing streak. The US Treasury bond yields and the USD pullback from the recent highs as investors now seek more clarity about the Fed's next policy move, which, in turn, is seen lending support to the metal.
Can Avalanche’s friend.tech-inspired StarsArena push AVAX price to $12?
AVAX price currently hovers around $10 with an upside potential. The launch of StarsArena, a crypto-based social media application similar to friend.tech, has investors flooding in.
Weekly jobless claims set to tee up tomorrow’s US payrolls report
European markets stabilised somewhat yesterday, although the FTSE100 slid for the third day in succession due to a sharp slide in commodity prices, which weighed on the big caps of basic resources and energy.