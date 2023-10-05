GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling has potential to extend correction if 1.2100 holds

Share:

GBP/USD edged lower early Thursday but managed to hold above 1.2100.

The near-term technical outlook points to a loss of bullish momentum.

The pair needs to flip 1.2160 into support to extend its rebound.

GBP/USD climbed above 1.2150 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday but lost its traction. Nevertheless, the pair managed to stabilize above 1.2100 in the European session.

The improving risk mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand in the second half of the day on Wednesday and helped GBP/USD erase a portion of its weekly losses. Additionally, the disappointing labor market data from the US, which showed that employment in the private sector rose by only 89,000 in September, further weighed on the USD.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.55% 0.51% 1.46% 1.54% -0.42% 1.03% 0.19% EUR -0.55% -0.03% 0.92% 1.00% -0.97% 0.48% -0.36% GBP -0.52% 0.04% 0.95% 1.03% -0.94% 0.51% -0.33% CAD -1.47% -0.91% -0.89% 0.12% -1.89% -0.43% -1.28% AUD -1.58% -1.02% -1.05% -0.11% -2.00% -0.54% -1.39% JPY 0.40% 0.96% 0.94% 1.88% 1.93% 1.45% 0.61% NZD -1.03% -0.48% -0.50% 0.45% 0.53% -1.45% -0.84% CHF -0.19% 0.37% 0.33% 1.26% 1.36% -0.62% 0.85% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Early Thursday, the UK's FTSE 100 Index trades modestly higher on the day, while US stock index futures lose about 0.4%, pointing to a mixed risk sentiment.

Unless Wall Street's main indexes open higher and build on Wednesday's gains, the USD's downward correction is likely to remain limited.

Market participants will also pay close attention to the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data ahead of Friday's September jobs report. This week's employment-related data failed to paint a clear picture of labor market conditions. The sharp increase in the JOLTS Job openings highlighted a strong demand for labor but ADP's report revealed a loss of momentum in hiring in the private sector. Hence, an Initial Jobless Claims reading below 200,000 could provide a boost to the USD. On the other hand, a noticeable increase in the number of first time applications for unemployment benefits could have a negative impact on the USD's valuation.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

1.2100 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), upper limit of the broken descending regression channel) aligns as key support for the pair. In case this level stays intact, buyers could remain interested. In that scenario, 1.2160 (50-period SMA, static level) aligns as first resistance. Once GBP/USD stabilizes above that level, 1.2200 (psychological level) and 1.2250 (100-period SMA) could be seen as next bullish targets.

If 1.2100 fails, sellers could take action and additional losses toward 1.2060 (static level, mid-point of the descending channel) and 1.2000 (psychological level, static level, lower limit of the descending channel) could be seen.