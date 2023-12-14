- GBP/USD went into a consolidation phase above 1.2600 early Thursday.
- Fed Chairman Powell's dovish remarks triggered a USD selloff late Wednesday.
- BoE policy statement and vote split on rate decision could drive Pound Sterling's valuation.
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a 10-day-high above 1.2600 on Thursday. The pair's near-term technical outlook points to a bullish tilt but the Bank of England's policy announcements could drive the action later in the day.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) left the interest rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% following the December policy meeting as anticipated. The revised dot plot, formally knows as the Summary of Economic Projections, pointed to a total of 75 basis points rate reduction in 2024.
In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that they don't want to make the mistake of keeping rates too high for too long. Powell also noted that there was a general expectation among policymakers that rate cuts will be a topic of conversation moving forward. Powell's dovish tone triggered a rally in Wall Street's main indexes, causing the US Dollar (USD) Index and US Treasury bond yields to decline sharply.
Pound Sterling price today
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.25%
|-0.25%
|-0.32%
|-0.46%
|-0.73%
|-0.09%
|-0.07%
|EUR
|0.27%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|-0.23%
|-0.46%
|0.13%
|0.17%
|GBP
|0.25%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|-0.24%
|-0.48%
|0.12%
|0.17%
|CAD
|0.32%
|0.06%
|0.06%
|-0.16%
|-0.43%
|0.20%
|0.24%
|AUD
|0.48%
|0.23%
|0.21%
|0.16%
|-0.23%
|0.35%
|0.39%
|JPY
|0.72%
|0.48%
|0.50%
|0.40%
|0.23%
|0.62%
|0.64%
|NZD
|0.14%
|-0.15%
|-0.14%
|-0.20%
|-0.36%
|-0.62%
|0.04%
|CHF
|0.07%
|-0.17%
|-0.17%
|-0.23%
|-0.40%
|-0.64%
|-0.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Later in the session, the BoE is expected to leave the key interest rate unchanged at 5.25%. After the November policy meeting, the BoE stated that risks to inflation projections were still skewed to the upside. Meanwhile, three members of the Monetary Policy Committee, Megan Greene, Jonathan Haskel and Catherine Mann, voted to raise the policy rate by 25 bps at that meeting.
In case the vote is unanimous to keep the policy rate unchanged in December, Pound Sterling could come under pressure with the immediate reaction. Market participants will pay close attention to statement language, especially around the inflation and growth outlook.
If the BoE keeps the cautious tone about inflation, Pound Sterling's losses could remain limited. On the other hand, GBP/USD could turn south if the BoE acknowledges the recent disappointing growth data and softer wage inflation readings.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds above 60, reflecting a build-up of bullish momentum. On the upside, 1.2700 (psychological level, static level) aligns as first resistance before 1.2735 (November 29 high) and 1.2800 (psychological level, static level).
The 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend form strong support at 1.2600. A 4-hour close below that level could open the door for an extended decline toward 1.2550 (static level) and 1.2500 (psychological level, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).
