GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2250.

The pair could face stiff resistance at 1.2300.

The USD struggles to find demand as risk flows return.

GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and rose to its highest level in over two weeks above 1.2250 after spending the Asian session in a tight channel near 1.2200 on Tuesday.

The positive shift seen in risk sentiment makes it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand early Tuesday and helps GBP/USD stretch higher. At the time of press, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 1.5% on the day and US stock index futures were rising about 0.2%. A positive opening in Wall Street followed by a risk rally could allow the pair to extend its recovery in the second half of the day.

Pound Sterling price today The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies today. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.30% -0.16% 0.07% 0.01% 0.33% 0.14% -0.18% EUR 0.31% 0.14% 0.36% 0.38% 0.64% 0.42% 0.14% GBP 0.15% -0.11% 0.23% 0.17% 0.48% 0.29% -0.03% CAD -0.07% -0.37% -0.23% 0.01% 0.27% 0.05% -0.23% AUD 0.01% -0.31% -0.25% 0.01% 0.28% 0.11% -0.23% JPY -0.33% -0.66% -0.50% -0.25% -0.36% -0.27% -0.50% NZD -0.12% -0.44% -0.30% -0.06% -0.04% 0.22% -0.32% CHF 0.17% -0.14% -0.02% 0.24% 0.23% 0.49% 0.33% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

In the meantime, recent comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials seem to be putting additional weight on the USD's shoulders.

Fed Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson said on Monday that he will take into account the recent rise in bond yields when evaluating the future direction of the policy. Similarly, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan argued that there may be less need to raise the policy rate if long-term interest rates remain elevated because of higher term premiums.

Later in the day, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Fed Governor Christopher Waller are scheduled to deliver speeches. If markets remain convinced that rising yields could allow the Fed to keep its policy rate unchanged this year, the USD could weaken further against its major rivals.

Geopolitical developments, however, could limit GBP/USD's upside. A further escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict could cause market participants to move away from risk-sensitive assets and help the USD find a foothold.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart rose above 60 on Tuesday, pointing to a build-up of bullish momentum. Additionally, GBP/USD closed the last 4 4-hour candles above the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA).

On the upside, 1.2300 (psychological level, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as next resistance ahead of 1.2350 (static level) and 1.2380 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement).

1.2250 (static level) could act as interim support before 1.2220 (100-period SMA) and 1.2200 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).