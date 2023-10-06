- GBP/USD rose to the 1.2200 area in the European session on Friday.
- The pair could face stiff resistance at 1.2250.
- A weak Nonfarm Payrolls print could weigh on the US Dollar ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD edged higher to the 1.2200 area on Friday after closing in positive territory on Wednesday and Thursday. The near-term technical outlook suggests that there is more room on the upside for the pair but investors could refrain from further US Dollar (USD) weakness unless the September jobs report disappoints.
The modest improvement seen in risk mood and another leg lower in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield made it difficult for the USD to stay resilient against its rivals on Thursday.
The UK's FTSE 100 Index opened modestly higher on Friday and US stock index futures turned positive on the day after spending the Asian session in the red.
Pound Sterling price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.19%
|-0.02%
|0.98%
|1.19%
|-0.42%
|0.60%
|-0.28%
|EUR
|-0.19%
|-0.21%
|0.80%
|1.00%
|-0.60%
|0.41%
|-0.47%
|GBP
|0.02%
|0.22%
|1.00%
|1.20%
|-0.40%
|0.61%
|-0.26%
|CAD
|-0.99%
|-0.81%
|-0.97%
|0.19%
|-1.42%
|-0.40%
|-1.29%
|AUD
|-1.20%
|-1.01%
|-1.22%
|-0.20%
|-1.61%
|-0.60%
|-1.50%
|JPY
|0.41%
|0.60%
|0.42%
|1.39%
|1.58%
|1.03%
|0.14%
|NZD
|-0.60%
|-0.41%
|-0.61%
|0.39%
|0.59%
|-1.01%
|-0.88%
|CHF
|0.28%
|0.47%
|0.26%
|1.26%
|1.45%
|-0.14%
|0.88%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US are forecast to rise 170,000 in September. In case the NFP comes in below 150,000 and reaffirm loosening conditions in the labor market, the USD could come under renewed bearish pressure. In that scenario, risk flows could dominate the action in financial markets on dovish Federal Reserve expectations and provide an additional boost to GBP/USD.
On the other hand, an increase of 200,000 or more in NFP could cause US yields to gain traction and allow the USD to regather its strength ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
GBP/USD was last seen trading near 1.2200, where the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend is located. If the pair rises above that level and confirms it as support, the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart could be seen as the next recovery target at 1.2250 ahead of 1.2300 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).
On the downside, 1.2150 (50-period SMA), aligns as immediate support before 1.2100 (upper limit of the broken descending regression channel) and 1.2050 (mid-point of the descending channel).
In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds comfortably above 50, suggesting that GBP/USD remains bullish in the near term.
