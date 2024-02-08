- GBP/USD trades in a tight channel above 1.2600 on Thursday.
- The pair could struggle to extend its recovery unless risk mood improves.
- The US economic docket will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims.
GBP/USD went into a consolidation phase above 1.2600 after closing the previous two trading days in positive territory. The near-term technical outlook suggests that the pair is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum.
Pound Sterling price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|-0.10%
|-0.25%
|0.16%
|-0.78%
|0.72%
|EUR
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|-0.11%
|-0.23%
|0.17%
|-0.76%
|0.71%
|GBP
|0.02%
|0.02%
|-0.09%
|-0.20%
|0.19%
|-0.74%
|0.73%
|CAD
|0.10%
|0.10%
|0.07%
|-0.16%
|0.25%
|-0.68%
|0.81%
|AUD
|0.25%
|0.23%
|0.20%
|0.12%
|0.39%
|-0.53%
|0.96%
|JPY
|-0.16%
|-0.17%
|-0.21%
|-0.25%
|-0.41%
|-0.94%
|0.56%
|NZD
|0.76%
|0.76%
|0.74%
|0.65%
|0.53%
|0.92%
|1.45%
|CHF
|-0.72%
|-0.71%
|-0.74%
|-0.82%
|-0.94%
|-0.54%
|-1.48%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
The positive shift seen in risk mood on Wednesday, as reflected by the bullish opening in Wall Street, caused the US Dollar (USD) to weaken against its rivals. Later in the American session, however, the USD managed to find a foothold as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edged higher. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari told CNBC that two to three rates cuts would be appropriate this year.
Later in the day, the US Department of Labor will publish the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. The number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits is forecast to come in at 220,000.
The impressive January jobs report highlighted a strong labor market and caused investors to refrain from pricing in a rate cut in March. Although the weekly Jobless Claims report is not significant enough to influence these expectations, a reading above 230,000 could cause the USD to edge lower with the immediate reaction.
Meanwhile, market participants will continue to keep a close eye on risk perception. US stock index futures trade flat in the European session. In case major equity indices in the US correct lower following Wednesday's rally, the USD could stay resilient against its rivals and weigh on GBP/USD.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart turned flat after recovering to 50, reflecting a lack of bullish momentum. On the upside, 1.2650 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.2680 (20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), 50-day SMA) and 1.2700 (psychological level, 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart).
Supports could be seen at 1.2600 (static level, psychological level), 1.2560 (200-day SMA) and 1.2540 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
