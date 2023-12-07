GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could gain traction once 1.2600 hurdle is cleared

Share:

GBP/USD edged higher after dropping to fresh multi-week lows.

A big increase in the weekly Initial Jobless Claims could hurt the USD.

1.2600 aligns as a stiff resistance for the pair.

GBP/USD staged a rebound toward 1.2600 after touching its weakest level in two weeks below 1.2550 early Thursday. The pair's technical outlook is yet to point to a build-up of recovery momentum but buyers could show interest in case 1.2600 turns into support.

Although the US Dollar (USD) lost some interest with the immediate reaction to employment-released data releases from the US on Wednesday, the lack of improvement in risk mood helped the currency hold its ground.

ADP Employment Change for November came in at 103,000 and missed the market expectation of 130,000. Other data showed that Unit Labor Costs fell by 1.2% in the third quarter, compared to the analysts' estimate for a decrease of 0.9%.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 1.06% 1.02% 0.75% 1.77% -1.05% 1.11% 0.71% EUR -1.08% -0.03% -0.31% 0.73% -2.14% 0.07% -0.34% GBP -1.06% 0.04% -0.27% 0.76% -2.09% 0.09% -0.31% CAD -0.75% 0.31% 0.29% 1.04% -1.81% 0.37% -0.03% AUD -1.81% -0.74% -0.77% -1.05% -2.90% -0.67% -1.08% JPY 1.00% 2.10% 2.21% 1.79% 2.81% 2.15% 1.74% NZD -1.12% -0.05% -0.09% -0.36% 0.68% -2.17% -0.39% CHF -0.74% 0.35% 0.31% 0.04% 1.07% -1.78% 0.40% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

In the second half of the day, the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims data could impact the USD's valuation. A reading above 230,000 could reaffirm loosening conditions in the US labor market and cause the USD to weaken. Ahead of Friday's highly-anticipated November jobs report, however, the market reaction could remain short-lived.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

1.2600 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), psychological level) aligns as immediate resistance for GBP/USD ahead of 1.2650 (static level, 50-period SMA) and 1.2700 (static level).

On the downside, the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and the 100-period SMA form strong support at 1.2560. If GBP/USD falls below that level and starts using it as resistance, 1.2500 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2470 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) could be seen as next bearish targets.