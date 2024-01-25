Share:

GBP/USD registered gains on Wednesday despite retreating in the American session.

Technical buyers could remain interested in Pound Sterling while 1.2700 support holds.

US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the first estimate of Q4 GDP growth.

GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its highest level in nearly two weeks above 1.2770 on Wednesday. Although the pair staged a downward correction in the American session, it managed to post daily gains by stabilizing above 1.2700.

The PMI data from the UK showed that the private sector's economic activity continued to expand at an accelerating pace in early January. Commenting on the report, "the surprising strength of growth in January, which has exceeded forecasts, may deter the Bank of England (BoE) from cutting interest rates as soon as many are expecting, especially as supply disruptions in the Red Sea are reigniting inflation in the manufacturing sector," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence Supply.

Later in the day, the PMI data from the US painted a similar picture. S&P Global Composite PMI rose to 52.3 from 50.9 in December. As a result, the USD found support and capped GBP/USD's upside.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.03% -0.28% 0.63% 0.19% -0.33% 0.02% -0.64% EUR -0.03% -0.30% 0.60% 0.15% -0.36% 0.00% -0.67% GBP 0.27% 0.30% 0.89% 0.46% -0.05% 0.30% -0.37% CAD -0.63% -0.58% -0.89% -0.43% -0.95% -0.58% -1.28% AUD -0.19% -0.15% -0.46% 0.45% -0.51% -0.16% -0.82% JPY 0.32% 0.34% 0.08% 0.93% 0.49% 0.35% -0.34% NZD -0.03% -0.01% -0.30% 0.59% 0.13% -0.37% -0.70% CHF 0.65% 0.67% 0.38% 1.27% 0.81% 0.32% 0.65% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the first estimate of the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the fourth quarter. Markets expect an annualized expansion of 2%, following the 4.9% growth recorded in the previous quarter.

US GDP Preview: Economic growth expected to moderate at year-end.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are pricing in a 42% probability of a 25 basis points Federal Reserve rate cut in March. A GDP print near or above the market consensus could cause investors to continue to refrain from betting on a rate cut in March and help the USD gather strength. On the other hand, a disappointing GDP reading could highlight the potential policy divergence between the BoE and the Fed, providing a near-term boost to GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD holds above 1.2700, where the 50-, 100- and 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on the 4-hour chart are located. In case this level stays intact as support, 1.2760 (static level) could be seen as next resistance before 1.2780 (static level) and 1.2820 (end-point of the latest uptrend).

If 1.2700 fails, technical sellers could take action and open the door for an extended decline toward 1.2650 (50-day SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend) and 1.2600 (psychological level, static level).