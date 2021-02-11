GBP/USD Current price: 1.3808

UK coronavirus strain “likely to sweep the world,” according to health authorities.

The UK will release the preliminary estimate of Q4 GDP this Friday.

GBP/USD holds above 1.3800, could correct lower on a break below it.

The GBP/USD pair held around its recent highs, consolidating its latest gains for most of this Thursday, turning south in the American afternoon amid resurgent risk aversion. The UK published the January RICS Housing Price Balance, which missed expectations, up by 50% vs 63% in the previous month. However, the figure hardly affected the Pound. In the coronavirus front, the UK continued to ramp up vaccine immunization, but Sharon Peacock, director of the COVID-19 Genomics UK consortium, said that the local variant is a concern, as she said that it is “likely to sweep the world,” and could affect the effectiveness of vaccines.

The United Kingdom has quite a busy calendar this Friday, as the country will publish the preliminary estimate of Q4 Gross Domestic Product, foreseen at 0.5% QoQ, down from 16% previously. December Industrial Production is expected to have declined by 3.8% YoY, while the Total Trade Balance is expected to post a deficit of £-15 billion.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD trades a few pips above the 1.3800 level, marginally down for the day. In the 4-hour chart, a bullish 20 SMA provides immediate support but maintains its bullish slope above the larger ones. Technical indicators eased within positive levels, losing their bearish strength as they approach their midlines. The pair could correct further lower if 1.3800 gives up, but buyers will likely surge on dips.

Support levels: 1.3800 1.3760 1.3715

Resistance levels: 1.3865 1.3910 1.3960