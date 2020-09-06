GBP/USD Current price: 1.3279

BOE’s MPC Saunders said that further monetary policy easing may be needed to support the economy.

UK August BCR Like-for-Like Retail Sales are seen improving to 5.7% from 4.3%.

GBP/USD with a limited bearish potential as long as above 1.3190.

The GBP/USD pair bottomed at 1.3175 last Friday, recovering ahead of the close to end the day little changed at 1.3280. The pound was hit during European trading hours by a worse than expected August Construction PMI, which resulted in August in 54.6 from 58.1 in July. Also, comments from BOE’s MPC Michael Saunders pressured the UK currency, as he said that further monetary easing may be needed to support the economy. As many other policymakers from around the world, Saunders noted that economic outlook will largely depend on dynamics of the pandemic, remarking that uncertainties are high at present.

The UK will publish this Monday the Halifax House Price Index for August, and BCR Like-for-Like Retail Sales for the same month, seen at 5.7% from 4.3% in the previous month.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The risk of a steeper decline seems limited for the GBP/USD pair in its daily chart. It shows that it bounced from a mildly bullish 20 DMA, which remains well above the larger ones, as technical indicators corrected overbought conditions to turn flat within positive levels. In the shorter-term and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is above bullish 100 and 200 SMA but below a bearish 20 SMA, as technical indicators recovered from oversold readings, indicating decreased selling interest at the end of the day. The risk of a steeper decline will increase on a break below the 1.3190 support.

Support levels: 1.3230 1.3190 1.3140

Resistance levels: 1.3300 1.3350 1.3395