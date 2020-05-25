GBP/USD Current price: 1.2192
- PM Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings angers public after breaking lockdown measures.
- The CBI Distributive Trades Survey on realized sales is foreseen at -50% in May.
- GBP/USD consolidating losses below 1.2200, at risk of extending the slide.
The GBP/USD pair has spent these last few sessions consolidating just below the 1.2200 figure, confined to a 40 pips’ range throughout the day amid holidays in the US and the UK. The pair remained near the three-day low posted last Friday at 1.2161, as investors remained concerned about the possibility of the BOE turning into negative rates to stimulate the economy further. A political scandal made it to the headlines this Monday, as Boris Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings, as he crossed England driving in the middle of the lockdown, to visit his parents. Anger arose among UK people forced to remain in lockdown by that time.
This Tuesday, the UK will release the CBI Distributive Trades Survey on realized sales, seen at -50% in May from -55% in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading at around 1.2190, having met short-term selling interest on its attempts to advance beyond the 1.2200 mark. In the 4-hour chart, the pair remains below a bearish 20 SMA, while the 100 SMA gains downward strength well above the shorter one. Technical indicators lack directional strength, but remain well into negative levels, indicating that bears are still in control of the pair.
Support levels: 1.2130 1.2085 1.2040
Resistance levels: 1.2205 1.2250 1.2290
