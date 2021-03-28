GBP/USD Current price: 1.3783
- UK Retail Sales rose 2.1% MoM as expected in February.
- Demand for the greenback eased ahead of the weekly close.
- GBP/USD could recover further on a break above 1.3825.
The GBP/USD pair advanced for a second consecutive day to close the week around 1.3790. Profit-taking ahead of the weekend and a better market sentiment played against the greenback while decreasing tensions between the EU and the UK helped the pound. Officials from both sides issued a joint statement mid-week, saying they’d discussed developing a “reciprocally beneficial relationship” to tackle COVID-19.
On Friday, the UK published February Retail Sales, which rose 2.1% MoM as expected. The annual reading came in at -3.7%, slightly worse than the -3.5% expected. The UK will publish at the beginning of the week February money-related figures and Mortgage Approvals, foreseen at 96K from 99K in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for GBP/USD shows that the pair remains below a mildly bearish 20 SMA but well above a bullish 100 SMA. Technical indicators advance within negative levels but remain below their midlines, suggesting limited buying interest. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the downside seems limited as the pair extended its recovery above its 20 SMA, while technical indicators hold within positive levels, although without directional strength. The pair would have better chances of extending its advance on a recovery above 1.3825, the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 1.3745 1.3690 1.3650
Resistance levels: 1.3825 1.3860 1.3910
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
