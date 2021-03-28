GBP/USD Current price: 1.3783

UK Retail Sales rose 2.1% MoM as expected in February.

Demand for the greenback eased ahead of the weekly close.

GBP/USD could recover further on a break above 1.3825.

The GBP/USD pair advanced for a second consecutive day to close the week around 1.3790. Profit-taking ahead of the weekend and a better market sentiment played against the greenback while decreasing tensions between the EU and the UK helped the pound. Officials from both sides issued a joint statement mid-week, saying they’d discussed developing a “reciprocally beneficial relationship” to tackle COVID-19.

On Friday, the UK published February Retail Sales, which rose 2.1% MoM as expected. The annual reading came in at -3.7%, slightly worse than the -3.5% expected. The UK will publish at the beginning of the week February money-related figures and Mortgage Approvals, foreseen at 96K from 99K in the previous month.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for GBP/USD shows that the pair remains below a mildly bearish 20 SMA but well above a bullish 100 SMA. Technical indicators advance within negative levels but remain below their midlines, suggesting limited buying interest. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the downside seems limited as the pair extended its recovery above its 20 SMA, while technical indicators hold within positive levels, although without directional strength. The pair would have better chances of extending its advance on a recovery above 1.3825, the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 1.3745 1.3690 1.3650

Resistance levels: 1.3825 1.3860 1.3910