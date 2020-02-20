GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2885

UK Retail Sales beat expectations in January CBI survey on Orders also improved.

UK Manufacturing output expected to fall in contraction territory in February.

GBP/USD bounced from fresh 2020 lows but stabilized below 1.2900.

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2848, its lowest since November 2019, despite another batch of upbeat UK data. Retail Sales in the country were up by 0.9% MoM in January, beating expectations of 0.7%. When compared to a year earlier, sales were up by 0.8% while ex-fuel, yearly sales increased by 1.6%. Also, the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders improved to -18 in February from -22 in the previous month. However, demand for the greenback led the way south.

Markit will release the preliminary estimates of the UK February PMI this Friday. The Manufacturing Index is foreseen at 49.7 from 50.0 in January, while services output is seen at 53.4 from 53.9 in the previous month.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has bounced from the mentioned multi-month low but remains in the red for the day, and hovering around the former 2020 low, which somehow skews the risk to the downside. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, further declines are likely, as the pair has extended its decline far below bearish moving averages, while technical indicators have barely corrected extreme oversold conditions.

Support levels: 1.2850 1.2810 1.2770

Resistance levels: 1.2900 1.2945 1.2990