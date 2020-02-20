GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2885
- UK Retail Sales beat expectations in January CBI survey on Orders also improved.
- UK Manufacturing output expected to fall in contraction territory in February.
- GBP/USD bounced from fresh 2020 lows but stabilized below 1.2900.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2848, its lowest since November 2019, despite another batch of upbeat UK data. Retail Sales in the country were up by 0.9% MoM in January, beating expectations of 0.7%. When compared to a year earlier, sales were up by 0.8% while ex-fuel, yearly sales increased by 1.6%. Also, the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders improved to -18 in February from -22 in the previous month. However, demand for the greenback led the way south.
Markit will release the preliminary estimates of the UK February PMI this Friday. The Manufacturing Index is foreseen at 49.7 from 50.0 in January, while services output is seen at 53.4 from 53.9 in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has bounced from the mentioned multi-month low but remains in the red for the day, and hovering around the former 2020 low, which somehow skews the risk to the downside. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, further declines are likely, as the pair has extended its decline far below bearish moving averages, while technical indicators have barely corrected extreme oversold conditions.
Support levels: 1.2850 1.2810 1.2770
Resistance levels: 1.2900 1.2945 1.2990
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trying to set an interim bottom
EUR/USD has been consolidating around 1.0800 for a second consecutive day, ignoring risk-off and broad dollar’s demand. The case for a corrective advance becomes stronger.
USD/JPY stabilizes around 112.00 fresh 2020 highs
The USD/JPY pair has finally stalled at 112.22 but holds on to most of its latest gains. Buyers defending the downside in the 111.60/70 price zone.
AUD/USD at an over one-decade low near 0.6600
An uptick in the Australian unemployment rate, moving further away from RBA’s desired 4.5% level took its toll on the Aussie, also pressured by ruling risk-off.
Gold jumps to the highest level since February 2013, around $1620 area
Gold reversed an early dip to the $1604 area and jumped to fresh multi-year tops during the mid-European session on Thursday.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.