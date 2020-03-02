GBP/USD Forecast: Pound pain set to continue amid BOE's coronavirus response, Brexit fears

GBP/USD has been on the back foot after the BOE pledged to act.

Brexit and coronavirus headlines are dominating trading.

Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to additional falls.

Central banks have jumped to react to the coronavirus outbreak – and the pound is on the losing side. The Bank of England has pledged to take "all needed steps to protect stability" – sending the pound back down. GBP/USD is trading close to 2020 lows once again.

On Friday, it rebounded when the Federal Reserve took the extraordinary step and issued a message hinting it is ready to cut interest rates. The Fed's message has helped global markets stabilize on Friday and rise on Monday – but tensions remain elevated.

Mark Carney, the outgoing Governor of the Bank of England, may even join his peers by announcing the coordinated and unscheduled reduction of borrowing costs as early as this week. Andrew Bailey takes over from Carney in less than two weeks.

Both institutions have quickly moved from only monitoring the situation to pledging to act as the virus continues spreading. The number of cases is climbing toward 100,000 worldwide with over 3,000 mortalities. The first two deaths reported in the US, alongside additional event cancelations in Europe are also dampening the market mood.

The final Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index came out at 51.7 points in February, a marginal downgrade and still above the 50-point level – which separates expansion from contraction. However, Chinese PMIs plummeted to record lows – worse than in the financial crisis of 2008 as coronavirus and authorities' response to it paralyzed the economy.

The focus shifts to the ISM Manufacturing PMI in the US, which may reflect fear in America's industry.

See Manufacturing PMI Preview: IS this what is meant by going viral?

Brexit talks begin

Fresh reports related to the contagious respiratory disease are set to dominate headlines and move broader markets. Specifically for the pound, post-Brexit talks kick off today with low expectations. In press briefings, EU officials have said that negotiations may break down within several weeks – as both sides have differences on several topics.

The most critical one is Brussels' demand that the UK follows EU rules in return for favorable market access. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has previously threatened to walk out if no progress is made until June.

Johnson has said that coronavirus is the top priority, the same as for markets. Nevertheless, both topics are significant for GBP/USD.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar is suffering from downside momentum and trades below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages. The Relative Strength Index is still above 30, outside oversold conditions, and thus allowing for more falls.

Support awaits at 1.2730, which was the low point on Friday and the 2020 low. It is closely followed by 1.2705, a level that was seen in the autumn, and the next cushion is only at 1.26.

Resistance is at 1.2850, a high point today and a swing low in mid-February. It is followed by 1.2920, a high point last week. Next up, the 1.2950 swing high, the 1.2975, and 1.3020 were caps the way down and work as resistance.