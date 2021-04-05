GBP/USD Current price: 1.3857
- The UK reported 10 daily coronavirus-related deaths for two consecutive days.
- UK PM Boris Johnson will announce new measures later today.
- GBP/USD is at two week-highs and bullish in the near term.
With most of Asia and Europe off amid the Easter Holiday, markets are in slow motion, at least until America comes to play, returning from a long holiday. The British Pound is among the best performers against the greenback, with the GBP/USD pair reaching 1.3868, a fresh two-week high, as the absence of a fresh catalyst backs the UK currency. The UK keeps expanding its vaccination program and moving forward into reopening the economy, taking advantage of many other economies where coronavirus immunization remains sluggish amid delays in vaccines’ distribution.
On Sunday, the UK reported 2,297 new contagions, while the death toll reached 10. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to unveil a plan to lift lockdown and resume international travelling, among other things. Also, everyone will be offered a twice-weekly test, said earlier today the PM, to help easing restrictive measures.
Data wise, the US session will bring the March ISM Services PMI, foreseen at 58.5 from 55.3 previously, and February Factory Orders, expected to have declined by 0.5% in the month after advancing 2.6% in January.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is mildly bullish in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that the price bottomed around a bullish 20 SMA at 1.3812, now developing above a flat 100 SMA. The 200 SMA is also directionless, providing immediate resistance at 1.3895. The Momentum indicator advances within positive levels while the RSI indicator is flat at around 63, favoring the upside without confirming further advances.
Support levels: 1.3810 1.3765 1.3720
Resistance levels: 1.3895 1.3940 1.3985
