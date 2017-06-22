GBP/USD Forecast: Pound losses ground as May heads to Brussels

The GBP/USD pair hovers around 1.2660, retreating from a daily high of 1.2686 and marginally lower daily basis, as the positive sentiment towards the Pound eased overnight. Political woes, centered on Brexit and PM May's leadership continue to be the main motor for the Sterling this week.

PM May is heading to Brussels this Thursday, to meet EU leaders and discuss Brexit terms. If the first time she will be face to face with EU negotiators ever since she lost the majority in the Commons House that clearly weakened her negotiating position. May is expected to outline the future rights for EU citizens in the UK, although she has previously warned that expects the same from their counterparts. The outcome of this discussion will likely be make public next Monday, but headlines in the London's afternoon can hit the wires and trigger some moves in the Pound. In the US, weekly unemployment claims and April's Housing Price index will gather some attention.

Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the risk remains towards the downside, with a bearish 20 SMA having contained advances ever since the day started, now around 1.2685, whilst technical indicators lost upward strength after bouncing from oversold readings, now flat within negative territory. The immediate support comes at 1.2635, with a break below it exposing the 1.2590 region, where the pair bottomed earlier this week. Further slides will favor an approach to the 1.2500 region during the following sessions.

To gain some bullish traction, the pair needs to extend beyond 1.2720, with scope then to extend its recovery up to 1.2760.

