Current Price: 1.3102

Risk sentiment to be key driver, volatility to remain at extreme levels.

GBP/USD rises to highest in a month amid a weaker US dollar.

The pound rose against the US dollar on the day of the crash in energy markets, but it lagged versus its mains European rivals. Cable jumped at the beginning of the week to 1.3200, the highest level in a month but it then pulled back, stabilizing around 1.3100. A weaker US dollar boosted GBP/USD but at the same time, the extreme risk aversion limited the upside. After Monday’s crash, expectations about some easing from the Bank of England rose. The greenback, measured by the DXY dropped to the lowest since September 2018 but it climbed against emerging market currencies. UK data to be released over the week should be irrelevant. The budget presentation is the key event, but now somewhat offset. Trade negotiations between the UK and the EU should not produce relevant headlines in the near-term.

Short-term technical outlook

The daily close on Monday far from the peak is a sign of exhaustion to the upside but still another test of 1.3200 could take place. The mentioned area is the crucial resistance level now, after Cable rose above 1.3100. The daily chart favours some consolidation ahead between 1.3200 and 1.3020/40 with the underlying trend still bullish. A slide below the 20-day SMA at 1.2940 would invalidate the bullish bias, exposing the 1.2880 support area. The RSI and Momentum in the four hours chart turned to the downside, favouring the ongoing consolidation or even a possible correction to 1.3050.

Support levels: 1.3070 1.2990 1.2940

Resistance levels: 1.3150 1.3200 1.3230

