GBP/USD Current price: 1.3874

UK’s Public Net Borrowing jumped to records but remains below forecast.

UK PM Boris Johnson plans to extend the country’s lockdown law.

GBP/USD is trading sub-1.3900 with increased bearish potential.

The GBP/USD pair edged lower for a second consecutive day to end the week in the red below the 1.3900 mark. The slump came as the UK reported that government spending pushed the public finances deeper into deficit in February, as Public Sector Net Borrowing jumped to £18.413 billion in the month, the highest on record. However, the UK record deficit is likely to be a little lower than forecast, as it grew by less than anticipated in the first two months of the year. Resurgent demand for the American currency amid soaring yields added to the pair’s bearish picture.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to extend the country’s lockdown law until next October. The Coronavirus Act emergency legislation will be discussed in the House of Commons on Thursday. Despite progress in the vaccine rollout, the UK is still struggling to reopen the economy fully.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is at risk of falling according to the daily chart. The pair is developing below a mildly bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators retreat from around their midlines, gaining bearish strength within negative levels. In the near-term, chances are also on the downside as in the 4-hour chart, the pair settled below all of its moving averages, anyway confined to a tight 20 pips range. Meanwhile, technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels.

Support levels: 1.3810 1.3770 1.3720

Resistance levels: 1.3965 1.4010 1.4050