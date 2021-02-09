GBP/USD Current price: 1.3803
- The British currency keeps benefiting for a light UK macroeconomic calendar.
- The UK will release on Wednesday the latest NIESR GDP Estimate.
- GBP/USD lacks bullish momentum but is poised to extend its advance.
The GBP/USD pair reached 1.3805, its highest since April 2018. As it has been happening these days, directional movements depended on whether investors choose to sell or buy the greenback. The pair held on to gains throughout the American afternoon, despite stable US Treasury yields which halted the dollar’s decline.
The UK has a light macroeconomic calendar this week. Early on Tuesday, it published January BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, which were up 7.1% YoY, much better than the 6% expected. This Wednesday, the kingdom will publish the NIESR GDP Estimate for the three months to January, previously at 0.9%.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading near the mentioned daily high, lacking momentum in the near-term, but with the risk still skewed to the upside. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is well above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA moving further above the larger ones. On the other hand, technical indicators eased from the daily highs, although the RSI remains near overbought readings, suggesting limited selling interest.
Support levels: 1.3760 1.3715 1.3670
Resistance levels: 1.3810 1.3850 1.3895
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
