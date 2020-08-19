GBP/USD Current price: 1.3115
- UK July inflation beat expectations, rising 1.0% YoY, while the core figure reached 1.8%.
- No progress in Brexit talks, despite UK negotiators are hopeful a deal could be achieved next month.
- GBP/USD retreated after testing the year high, bearish momentum to accelerate once below 1.3070.
The GBP/USD pair hit 1.3266, its year high before retreating, in spite of encouraging UK data. According to the official release, the UK CPI arrived at 0.4% MoM, better than the -0.1% expected. The annual reading surged to 1.0% while the core figure hit 1.8% in the twelve months to July, beating the 1.3% expected. The dollar’s comeback exacerbated by the FOMC Minutes resulted in the pair falling to 1.3097.
Meanwhile, talks between the UK and the EU about their future trade relationship seem stalled, as the Union rejected UK truckers wide-ranging access to Europe. Earlier in the day, the UK PM’s spokesman said that UK negotiators are hopeful a trade deal can be achieved next month. However, issues on fishing rights and access to financial markets remain unsolved. The UK won’t release macroeconomic data this Thursday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading just a few pips above the mentioned daily low as the US session comes to an end, as demand for the dollar remains strong. The 4-hour chart for the pair shows that it has broken below a now flat 20 SMA, while it is still above the larger ones, which maintain their bullish slopes. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head firmly lower, with the Momentum still within positive levels but the RSI currently at 42, anticipating a bearish continuation, particularly on a break below 1.3070, the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.3070 1.3025 1.2980
Resistance levels: 1.3140 1.3190 1.3240
