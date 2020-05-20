GBP/USD Current price: 1.2233

The inflation in the UK contracted by more than anticipated in April.

Manufacturing and services output seen bouncing in May, although still in contraction territory.

GBP/USD losing bullish momentum and at risk of falling further.

The GBP/USD pair edged marginally lower this Wednesday, ending the day at around 1.2230. Inflation in the UK fell to its lowest in more than three years in April, as the annual CPI rose by 0.8% from 1.5% in March. The news triggered speculation that the Bank of England could deepen its stimulus measures, including pushing interest rates into negative territory. Also, BOE’s Governor Bailey said that he has changed his position on negative rates “a bit.”

This Thursday, Markit will publish the preliminary estimate of the May Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 36 from 32.6. It will also publish the Services PMI for the kingdom, foreseen at 25 from 13.4. The UK will unveil the CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders for May, expected at -59 from -56 in April.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has lost its positive momentum and could extend its latest decline. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is anyway holding above its 20 SMA, and more relevant, above a critical Fibonacci support level at 1.2170. The Momentum indicator heads firmly lower, retreating from overbought readings but still above its 100 line. The RSI, in the meantime, has turned flat at neutral levels. Chances of a steeper decline would be higher on a break below the mentioned 1.2170 level.

Support levels: 1.2205 1.2170 1.2130

Resistance levels: 1.2285 1.2310 1.2350