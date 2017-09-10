GBP/USD Forecast: Pound corrects, but still the weakest

The British Pound has managed to recover some ground against the greenback after last week's slump, trimming Friday's losses and trading a few pips above the 1.3100 mark, in what seems more a correction driven by thin volumes than anything else. There UK macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer this Monday, although PM May is set to address the Parliament on the Brexit matter. PM May is once again expected to offer big words, but no substance on how she will resolve the issue.

From a technical point of view, the ongoing recovery was just enough to erase the extreme oversold conditions reached by the pair last week, when it lost nearly 200 pips. Having bottomed on Friday at 1.3026, the 4 hours chart shows that the price remains below a bearish 20 SMA, currently at 1.3143, while technical indicators have corrected extreme readings, but are currently losing upward strength within negative territory. Should the price accelerate beyond the mentioned 20 SMA, the upward correction can near 1.3200, although selling interest will probably take it chances near this last. Below 1.3065, on the other hand, the pair will likely resume its slide, with 1.3020 as the next probable bearish target.

View live chart of the GBP/USD