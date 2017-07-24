GBP/USD Forecast: Pound catches up

The British Pound is playing catch up, rallying against the greenback and its highest in three days. After remaining subdued on diminishing hopes of an upcoming rate hike in the UK, the GBP/USD pair is up to the 1.3040 region, with the Sterling outperforming most of its peers. There was no certain catalyst behind the advance, but as usual, market's negative sentiment towards the greenback.

Later in the US session, attention will focus on preliminary US Markit July PMIs, and Existing Home Sales for June, expected slightly below previous month's readings. In the meantime, the 4 hours chart shows that the price has accelerated higher once above 1.3000, leaving behind a still bearish 20 SMA and the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run, both around 1.3010, the immediate support. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart turned north and entered positive territory, and while the momentum indicates slowing upward strength, the upside remains favored.

The pair has an immediate resistance at 1.3050, the 23.6% retracement of the mentioned rally, with a recovery above the level exposing the recent highs at 1.3125. An intermediate intraday resistance comes at 1.3090. The first support, on the other hand, comes at 1.3000/10, with a break below it favoring a slide down to 1.2960.

