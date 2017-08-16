GBP/USD Forecast: Pound bounces on UK upbeat employment data

Adding to the continued improvement in market's sentiment, a surprise increase in UK wages alongside with better-than-expected jobs' creation figures are sending the GBP/USD pair near 1.2900, from an early low of 1.2841. Wages rose at an annual 2.1% in the three months to June, whilst the unemployment rate fell to 4.4% from 4.5% in the same period. The increase in salary was a positive surprise, although it still lags before inflation, leaving real incomes down 0.5% on the year. Market players will focus now on the FOMC Minutes to be released in the US afternoon, although no big surprises are expected there.

In the meantime, the 4 hours chart shows that the pair is now struggling to regain the 1.2900 mark, with the ongoing recovery being corrective, as technical indicators are barely bouncing from oversold levels, whilst the price keeps developing well below a bearish 20 SMA. The pair has an immediate static resistance in the 1.2910/20 region, with a break above it favoring a recovery towards 1.2950/60, where selling interest will likely contain advances. 1.2870 is the immediate support, with a break below favoring a retest of the daily low, en route to the 1.2800 figure.

View live chart of the GBP/USD