GBP/USD Forecast: potential Scottish independence referendum weighs

The Pound weakened against all of its major rivals ever since the day started, undermined by news reporting that the UK Government is preparing for a potential Scotland independence referendum. Scottish PM Nicola Sturgeon has said that a referendum is "highly likely" now that the UK has decided to break with the EU. There are no official comments on the matter, but the news were enough to send the GBP/USD pair down to 1.2383.

There are no macroeconomic news scheduled in the UK, but later on the day, the US will release Durable Goods Orders, and pending home sales among others.

Technically, the pair has bounced again from the 1.2380 region, where buying interest has been aligned for the past two weeks, but the pair is so far unable to extend beyond 1.2440. In the 4 hours chart, technical indicators lack directional strength, with the Momentum indicator around its 100 level and the RSI around 41, whilst the price stands below its moving averages, all of which leans the scale towards the downside.

A downward acceleration below 1.2380 could see the pair quickly testing 1.2345, this month low and the 50% retracement of the January bullish rally. It will take a break below this last to confirm a steeper decline for the days ahead. To the upside, and in the short term, above 1.2440 the pair can recover up to 1.2480/1.2500, but seems unlikely the pair can extend further, unless US data disappoint big.

View live chart of the GBP/USD