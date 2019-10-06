GBP/USD forecast: Post-NFP uptick turns out to be short-lived, UK macro data eyed for fresh impetus

UK political and Brexit uncertainties kept a lid on the post-NFP up-move.

Traders now eye a slew of important UK macro data for a fresh impetus.

The GBP/USD pair gained some positive traction on Friday and rallied to near three-week tops amid a broad-based US Dollar weakness. The selling pressure around the greenback aggravated during the early North-American session on Friday after the latest US monthly jobs report showed that the US economy added only 75K new jobs in May. Adding to this, the previous month's reading was also revised down to 224K as against 263K reported originally, while wage growth data also fell short of market expectations. The disappointment added to worries of a slowdown in the economy and reinforced market expectations that the Fed will eventually cut interest rates by the end of this year.

The pair attempted a move beyond its immediate strong resistance near the 1.2745-50 but lacked any strong follow-through amid persistent UK political and Brexit uncertainties. Given that former foreign secretary and a hard-Brexiteer Boris Johnson has been seen as the leading candidate to be the next British PM, fading hopes for a softer Brexit held investors from placing any bullish bets and kept a lid on any meaningful up-move.

The pair met with some fresh supply at the start of a new trading week and slipped to the 1.2700 handle during the Asian session, eroding a major part of the previous session's positive move. Apart from the incoming UK political or Brexit headlines, traders on Monday will also confront the release of UK monthly GDP growth figures. This coupled with the manufacturing & industrial production numbers, along with goods trade balance data might influence sentiment surrounding the British Pound and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Meanwhile, the pair has now dropped to test an important confluence support comprising of 100-hour SMA and a short-term ascending trend-line. A convincing breakthrough, leading a subsequent slide below the 1.2685-80 region - marking 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.2559-1.2763 recent corrective bounce, might trigger the resumption of the prior well-established bearish trend. Below the mentioned support, the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards challenging the 1.2600 handle with some intermediate support near the 61.8% Fibo. level, around the 1.2635 region.

On the flip side, any attempted positive move might continue to confront some fresh supply near mid-1.2700s, which if cleared decisively might prompt some near-term short-covering move and lift the pair further towards the 1.2800 mark. The mentioned handle coincides with a previous strong horizontal support break point, which if cleared should pave the way for an additional recovery towards the 1.2860-65 region.