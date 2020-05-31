GBP/USD Current price: 1.2342

The UK will start easing lockdown measures this Monday, despite specialists’ warnings.

EU’s chief negotiator Barnier said UK PM Johnson he is failing to honour the withdrawal agreement.

GBP/USD is technically neutral, although the bullish potential seems limited.

The GBP/USD pair hit 1.2393 on Friday, a two week high, retreating sharply from the level ahead of Trump’s speech to later recover on relief and settle at 1.2345. The UK didn’t release macroeconomic data by the end of the week, with the focus still on Brexit talks and coronavirus developments. Starting this Monday, the UK will start easing restrictions despite two of the government’s scientific advisers believe its too soon as infections continue to surge. John Edmunds and Jeremy Farrar of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies warned that the kingdom could see between 40 and 80 ongoing deaths a day even without a second wave.

Meanwhile, the last round of talks between the UK and the EU are due to take place this week. The transition period is ending this December, and so far, there was no progress in talks about the post-Brexit relationship between the two economies. Over the weekend, EU’s chief negotiator Barnier said UK PM Johnson he is failing to honour the withdrawal agreement signed last year, and warned there would not be an “agreement at any cost.” On Monday, Markit will release the final UK May Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 40.7 from 40.6.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has closed the week with gains, but the bullish potential is limited according to the daily chart. The mentioned time-frame shows that the pair settled just above a mildly bearish 20 DMA, while it remains below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain stuck to their midlines, lacking directional strength. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair once again failed to extend its gains beyond its 200 SMA, although the 20 SMA provided intraday support around 1.2300. Technical indicators head north, rather indicating absent selling interest than supporting a bullish continuation.

Support levels: 1.2300 1.2265 1.2220

Resistance levels: 1.2320 1.2350 1.2390