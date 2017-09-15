GBP/USD Forecast: post-BoE upsurge to pause ahead of this week’s key event risk
The GBP/USD pair reversed a bearish gap and has now moved back to the 1.36 handle in a bid to test post-Brexit highs touched on Friday. The British Pound remained underpinned by last week's hawkish BoE decision and with the latest stronger than expected inflation data coupled with a multi-decade low unemployment rate, market participants now seemed to be pricing-in a November rate hike. The expectations were further reinforced by Friday's hawkish comments from a perceived dovish MPC member, Gertjan Vlieghe, which provided an additional boost to the pair's post-BoE upsurge and lifted it to fresh yearly tops.
Investors now look forward to this week's key event risk - the keenly watched FOMC monetary policy decision, which coupled with the UK PM Theresa May's Brexit speech on Friday would be looked upon for fresh impetus for the pair's near-term trajectory.
From a technical perspective, Friday's strong up-move helped the pair to decisively break through an ascending trend-channel hurdle. However, with short-term indicators pointing to near-term overbought conditions, the pair seems more likely to consolidate in a range before eventually resuming with its strong bullish momentum.
In the near-term, the pair seems poised to extend its up-move towards an important hurdle near mid-1.3800s, marking 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of its post-Brexit slump. Meanwhile, immediate resistance is pegged near 1.3635 level, above which bulls would be aiming to reclaim the 1.3700 handle en-route the mentioned strong hurdle.
On the flip side, any profit-taking slide below 1.3550 level now seems to find strong support at 50% Fibonacci retracement level near the key 1.35 psychological mark. Any subsequent retracement below the mentioned support might now be limited by ascending trend-channel resistance break-point, now turned support, near the 1.3430 region.
