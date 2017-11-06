GBP/USD Forecast: possibly yet another volatile week ahead

The GBP/USD pair closed weekly bearish gap to 1.27 neighborhood and recovered back to 1.2770-80 area as dust settled over Friday's disastrous UK election result. Despite falling short of a clear majority, UK PM Theresa May formed a government with the support of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). However, with no formal agreement or coalition, May might be forced to move away from her 'hard Brexit' stance over negotiations on Britain's exit from the European Union and helped the pair to move away from 7-week lows touched on Friday.

Also collaborating to the pair's recovery was a mildly softer tone surrounding the greenback as investors now look forward to key central bank meetings this week. Wednesday's FOMC meeting would grab the spotlight amid growing expectations for an eventual rate-hike action for the second time this year. The Bank of England is also due to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday and would thus, contribute towards making this an eventual week for the GBP traders.

From a technical perspective, the pair has been struggling to recover back above an important horizontal support break-point turned resistance. Moreover, with short-term indicators gradually drifting into bearish territory, it seems more likely to drop back below the 1.2700 handle and aim towards retesting Friday's swing lows support near 1.2635 region.

The said support nears a confluence support comprising of 100-day SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2366-1.3048 recent up-move. Hence, a convincing break through this important support would turn the pair vulnerable to extend its near-term downward trajectory further towards mid-1.2500s en-route 1.2480 strong horizontal support.

Alternatively, recovery move beyond 1.2770-80 resistance area, also coinciding with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, and a subsequent strength above the 1.2800 handle, now seems to trigger a short-covering bounce towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.2870-80 region. A decisive more back above the mentioned hurdle might negate any near-term bearish bias and lift the major further beyond the 1.2900 handle towards its next resistance near 1.2950-55 region.