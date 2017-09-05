GBP/USD Forecast: possibly a range trade ahead of BoE Super Thursday

The US Dollar traded weaker during Asian session on Wednesday, amid retreating US treasury bond yields, and pared some of its overnight strong gains led by growing market expectations that the Federal Reserve would eventually move towards raising its benchmark rate in June. The greenback reacted positively to Tuesday’s hawkish comments from Kansas City Fed President Esther George on Tuesday, with the FedWatch Tool now pointing to over 80% chances for a June rate-hike action. Against the backdrop of last Friday's closely watched US jobs report, showing continuing strength in the labor market, investors now look forward to inflation figures (part of the Fed's dual mandate) to support the case for a steady Fed rate-hike moves through 2017.

Today’s economic docket again lacks any major market moving releases and hence, the US treasury bond yield dynamics would continue to be an exclusive driver for the market movement on Wednesday.

GBP/USD

With market focus on BoE's Super Thursday, investors seemed reluctant to carry big bets heading into the key event risk. Although broad based US Dollar strength did weigh initially but the pair managed to bounce off the 1.2900 handle.

Technically, nothing has changed except that the pair has now reaffirmed short-term ascending trend-channel support. With short-term technical indicators turning neutral, the pair needs a strong catalyst to decisively break through the current consolidative range. Hence, the pair seems poised to extend its range-bounce price action within a broader trading range below the key 1.30 psychological mark.

However, a convincing move beyond 1.2980 immediate resistance is likely to trigger a short-covering move beyond the said handle towards the ascending trend-channel resistance near mid-1.3000s.

On the downside, the 1.2900 handle remains an important support, which if broken would confirm a bearish break-down and trigger a corrective slide initially towards 1.2865 horizontal level ahead of 1.2830 support. A follow through selling pressure has the potential to continue dragging the pair further towards the 1.2800 handle en-route 1.2770 strong support.