GBP/USD bounces off lows in sub-1.2800 levels (October 24 th ).

Brexit negotiations face a key week.

The 200-day SMA is located at 1.2711 today.

Developments from the Brexit process will continue to drive the sentiment around the quid this week. In particular, markets will be closely following the results from the Parliament vote on PM Johnson’s call for elections (on December 12th) after the EU agreed today to extend the Brexit deadline to January 31st 2020.

Other than the Brexit theme, the focus of attention later in the week will be on the FOMC meeting. It is worth noting that investors already anticipated a 25 bps interest rate cut on Wednesday, shifting the attention to the Fed’s prospects for monetary policy towards year-end.

Cable, in the meantime, remains well supported by the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.2711. Above this area, the constructive view is expected to persist and another test of the psychological 1.3000 neighbourhood should remain well on the cards for the time being. On the other hand, if sellers regain control of the markets (say, on a negative outcome from the upcoming Brexit talks), a break below the 200-day SMA should open the door for a visit to a Fibo retracement of the March-September drop at 1.2669 ahead of the 1.2603/1.2582 band, where coincide the 21-day SMA and the September’s peak.