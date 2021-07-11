The daily chart for the GBP/USD pair shows that it’s at a brink of breaking higher. It settled a few pips above a bearish 20 SMA while still below a directionless 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator stalled its advance around its midline, while the RSI indicator head north almost vertically, although at around 48. The pair would need to break above 1.3940, the immediate resistance level, to confirm a bullish continuation. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is poised to extend its advance. The pair advanced above it 20 and 100 SMAs, while technical indicators hold within positive levels, the Momentum stable and the RSI heading north at around 66.

Additionally, tensions with the EU over Brexit continue. The dispute now gyrates around the size of the UK’s Brexit bill, as the Union indicated that Britain would be obliged to pay €47.5 billion as part of its post-Brexit arrangements. On the coronavirus front, the UK reported over 32,000 new cases on Saturday, although most cases hospitalizations are from non-vaccinated people. The kingdom won’t publish macroeconomic data until Tuesday.

The GBP/USD pair soared on Friday to close the week with gains around the 1.3900 level. The pound advanced despite dismal UK data, instead fueled by risk-on flows. The country published its monthly Gross Domestic Product , which resulted in 0.8% in May, missing the expected 1.5%. The April figure was upwardly revised to -1%. In the same month, Industrial Production was up 20.6% YoY, while Manufacturing Production was up 27.7% in the same period, below expectations.

